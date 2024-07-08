The Characteristics That Set Mezze-Style Dining Apart

Mezze — also spelled meze — might be the best dining style you've never heard of. Similar to tapas or Scandinavian smorgasbord, mezze is made of small plates meant to be shared among family or friends. Common in many cultures throughout the eastern Mediterranean, as well as in the Middle East, Balkans and North Africa, mezze has been enjoyed for centuries, with no clear central origin. Unlike tapas, which are served as appetizers, mezze typically makes up the entire meal. It features hot, cold, and room temperature dishes, is often served with anise-flavored drinks, and is a popular way to gather for dinner in a restaurant or at home on Sundays.

What sets mezze apart is that it's usually a full course meal with an array of flavorful dishes. Traditionally, it includes items like hummus, baba ganoush, stuffed grape leaves, kebabs, pita or flatbread, and olives, salads, cheeses (such as feta and halloumi), and other smaller bites. It often includes regional specialties — such as Kufteh, falafel, or Taramasalata — so the variety of dishes served at any mezze will always be unique. The cultural tradition of mezze is about extending your meal time so you can relax and socialize. You can dip, snack, combine flavors, and build your own plate while spending quality time with loved ones.