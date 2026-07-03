Cherry Hand Pies Recipe

If you're anything like me, you may be wondering why you'd bother spending extra time making tiny, individual pies instead of taking slices from one big one. The truth is, though, that besides being cute, hand pies are far more functional than slices, meaning you can take them on the go, store them easily, and, true to name, eat them with your hands. Perhaps the best example of why hand pies are so great is found at McDonald's, which recently brought back its famous fried apple pies. Growing up, the flaky, spiced apple baked pastry was a delicacy to me, and even better, a dessert I could eat while on road trips and without a plate.

Years later, I still sometimes long for that buttery crust and molten-lava-hot apple filling, and often find myself yearning for other flavors, as well. This cherry hand pie recipe is here to bridge that gap. These adorable, circular little hand pies marry the flaky, buttery pastry crust of the classic treat with a jammy, bright cherry filling for a rich and summery dessert you can have anytime, even on-the-go. Though there are some intricate steps involved, I've laid the recipe out in a way that feels just about as approachable as making a regular pie from-scratch, but the obvious benefit here is that you'll end up with a dozen adorable, single-serve, perfectly-sized cherry hand pies (instead of one big pie).