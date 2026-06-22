McDonald's Revives The Vintage Fried Apple Pie, But It Probably Should Have Stayed In The Past
Of all the fast food items of a bygone era, few have as illustrious a reputation as the legendary McDonald's Fried Apple Pie. In fact, it might be the most revered fast food dessert pie of all time. Since 1992, those of us old enough to remember the good ol' days — before the late-90s' saturated fat panic ruined our fun — had to fill our McDonald's Fried Apple Pie void with whatever lesser treat we could get our hands on. When this Mickey D's dessert reigned, we didn't even care that the molten lava compote within the just-the-right-amount-of-greasy shell left permanent scars on our tongues. For over three long decades, fast food fans have declared that if any one discontinued McDonald's item deserved a rival, it was the Fried Apple Pie.
I'm happy to report that, after an eminent career spanning the late '60s to the early '90s, the Fried Apple Pie is back. Seriously, what took you so long, McDonald's? Actually, it was the 250th birthday of the United States that spurred the revival, so thanks for being born so we could have our pie back, America. Along with the return of the vintage classic, Mickey D's is also unveiling a 35-foot-long apple pie off Route 66 in Chicagoland. I can't really think of anything more Americana.
I got a chance to revel in the return of the treat on release day to share my complete, unbiased opinion. Although the OG pie was gone before I was born, I can still remember the '90s, so I'll see if the new pie's flavor sparks any late-century nostalgia. So grab some napkins to mop up the grease and an ice bath for your tongue: Let's bite into an echo of the past.
Methodology
To review the new McDonald's Fried Apple Pie fairly, I tried it first in-store, when it was hot and fresh out of the deep fryer. I didn't alter the pie in any way, and I tried a second one to ensure that I didn't wind up with a dud pie or a particularly good one the first time around. I also asked the employees if the pie had been sitting under the heat lamp or if it had been made fresh. They confirmed that my first and second pies were both freshly fried.
I based this review solely on the flavor of the new treat — not on nutrition information, availability, or any factors based on my personal preference. Although I wasn't able to compare the new version to the OG, I compare it to what my elders say about the legendary classic in social media posts. I also compare it to the baked version of the pie and McDonald's desserts in general, holding it to a standard set by the chain's lengthy dessert menu.
Taste test
Although it doesn't relate to the pie itself, I have to say that I love the vintage-inspired box it comes in. I was a little shocked by how small the pie was, but for the price, it made sense. Before I went in for that scary-hot first bite, I inspected the bubbly crust. It had a delicious-looking crackly texture, with little chunks of sugar crystals and delicate bubbles that had formed in the frying process. I was pretty surprised by the lack of grease. When I picture a fried apple pie, I imagine something that'll leave a fair share of oily spots on your hands and napkins, but McDonald's pie was shockingly tidy.
The first bite wasn't nearly as lava-hot as I expected, and I was disappointed. Is that weird to say? I was kind of looking for that vintage, mouth-burning experience. At least the crust was an absolute joy to bite into, thanks to the crackling bubbles that reminded me of a gentler version of Pop Rocks, and a sweet (but not too sweet) taste. But the compote really lost me. There were a total of maybe eight little apple chunks in the entire pie, all floating in a sea of too-thin, slightly gelatinous apple goop. The apple goop was dangerously underseasoned and very bland. I couldn't really detect even a whiff of cinnamon in the pie filling, and no little pop of saltiness to bounce back against the sugar.
Final thoughts
For a fast food release that I was pretty excited about — especially having never tried the OG fried pie but having written and read about it time and time again — I have to say that I'm pretty disappointed. Based on the chatter I've heard about the desserts of the mid- to late 20th century, I expected more of a flavor explosion and something significantly more impressive than the baked version. It's said that McDonald's baked apple pie is the worst fast food dessert pie; one Reddit user even called it "a glorified toaster strudel," and I can't say I disagree. Even though the bar to clear was pretty low, I consider the Fried Apple Pie only one step above the dessert we've been stuck with since 1992.
Obviously, it would be unfair to compare a fast food dessert to a fresh apple pie from a bakery, but with all the fanfare, I anticipated something that would blow all the other McDonald's desserts out of the water. The pie's crust was pretty impressive, but the weak compote made it as forgettable as the chain's famously lackluster apple fritter and boring soft serve. I've heard that the original version was bold and cinnamony and sprinkled with just enough salt to give it a tangy kick and highlight the spiced fruit taste. I didn't get that at all from the new version.
If you happen to be at a McDonald's while the special is running, it's still worth snagging for that crispy crust and the chance to say that you've bitten into a fast food legend. Going out of your way to pick one up, though, I advise against.
Price, availability, and nutrition
Those with a penchant for tacking on a last-minute dessert to their McDonald's order can look for the Fried Apple Pie starting this week. The company says this summer release will only stick around for a limited time; there's no telling exactly how long "a limited time" is, so grab one soon if you've been anxiously anticipating a trip down memory lane. The pies come pretty cheap; I snagged one for only $2.49 (before tax) at a McDonald's in Lewisburg, West Virginia. Those in major cities might find that they cost a bit more.
One McDonald's Fried Apple Pie contains 220 calories, 2 grams of protein, 33 grams of total carbs, and 9 grams of fat, 3 grams of which are saturated fat. It also has 10 grams of total sugar, only 8 grams of which are added sugar. This is about what I would have guessed after tasting the pie, considering it isn't overly sweet. There are only 125 milligrams of sodium in one pie, and I think it could have used a little bit more to give the flavor some more body.