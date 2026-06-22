McDonald's Revives The Vintage Fried Apple Pie, But It Probably Should Have Stayed In The Past

Of all the fast food items of a bygone era, few have as illustrious a reputation as the legendary McDonald's Fried Apple Pie. In fact, it might be the most revered fast food dessert pie of all time. Since 1992, those of us old enough to remember the good ol' days — before the late-90s' saturated fat panic ruined our fun — had to fill our McDonald's Fried Apple Pie void with whatever lesser treat we could get our hands on. When this Mickey D's dessert reigned, we didn't even care that the molten lava compote within the just-the-right-amount-of-greasy shell left permanent scars on our tongues. For over three long decades, fast food fans have declared that if any one discontinued McDonald's item deserved a rival, it was the Fried Apple Pie.

I'm happy to report that, after an eminent career spanning the late '60s to the early '90s, the Fried Apple Pie is back. Seriously, what took you so long, McDonald's? Actually, it was the 250th birthday of the United States that spurred the revival, so thanks for being born so we could have our pie back, America. Along with the return of the vintage classic, Mickey D's is also unveiling a 35-foot-long apple pie off Route 66 in Chicagoland. I can't really think of anything more Americana.

I got a chance to revel in the return of the treat on release day to share my complete, unbiased opinion. Although the OG pie was gone before I was born, I can still remember the '90s, so I'll see if the new pie's flavor sparks any late-century nostalgia. So grab some napkins to mop up the grease and an ice bath for your tongue: Let's bite into an echo of the past.