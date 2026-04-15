Why Apple Pie Tastes So Much Better From A Bakery

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Apple pie is one of the most iconic American desserts — and for good reason. The combination of lightly sweet and spiced apple filling, an excellent flaky pie crust, and a dollop of high-quality vanilla ice cream on top makes for a dessert perfect for any occasion or time of year. Of course, you can make your own pie yourself, though you might find that it pales in comparison to what you'd get at a bakery.

We asked Alex George, creator of the Lily P Crumbs blog and author of "In the Mood to Bake," why this is. "One thing I consistently notice, from bakeries to home bakers, is that online recipes tend to be light on salt," she says. You might raise your eyebrow at this, seeing as apple pie is supposed to be a dessert — not a salty snack — but a little seasoning can go a long way for this sweet treat. "It sounds counterintuitive, but properly salting your pie (and really all your baked goods) makes an enormous difference in overall flavor," she says, pointing to the crust as a place that could usually use a little extra help. You can add a dash of salt to the crust itself or seek help from salty ingredients, like salted butter. If you really want to play on this flavor contrast, try adding a sprinkle of flaky salt to the top of your pie after you've added the egg wash.