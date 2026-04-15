Why Apple Pie Tastes So Much Better From A Bakery
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Apple pie is one of the most iconic American desserts — and for good reason. The combination of lightly sweet and spiced apple filling, an excellent flaky pie crust, and a dollop of high-quality vanilla ice cream on top makes for a dessert perfect for any occasion or time of year. Of course, you can make your own pie yourself, though you might find that it pales in comparison to what you'd get at a bakery.
We asked Alex George, creator of the Lily P Crumbs blog and author of "In the Mood to Bake," why this is. "One thing I consistently notice, from bakeries to home bakers, is that online recipes tend to be light on salt," she says. You might raise your eyebrow at this, seeing as apple pie is supposed to be a dessert — not a salty snack — but a little seasoning can go a long way for this sweet treat. "It sounds counterintuitive, but properly salting your pie (and really all your baked goods) makes an enormous difference in overall flavor," she says, pointing to the crust as a place that could usually use a little extra help. You can add a dash of salt to the crust itself or seek help from salty ingredients, like salted butter. If you really want to play on this flavor contrast, try adding a sprinkle of flaky salt to the top of your pie after you've added the egg wash.
Other reasons your homemade apple pie falls flat
George also offered some other reasons why bakery apple pies are often a step above homemade versions. For one, professional bakers might just have more experience selecting the best apples for pies or be better versed in how to create flaky pie crust. "Depending on the pie you're trying to replicate, you might be craving the spice levels, the apple selection, a great recipe, or simply the technique of a skilled baker," she says.
In an apple pie, the crust and the filling both work hard to support the weight of the recipe. Being able to pick the right spice blend or cut your apples uniformly can only do so much, as it's all in vain if you don't have a good crust (and vice versa). Luckily, George gave some suggestions on how to ensure your apple pie crust comes out bakery-worthy. "Make sure to follow all the proper pie-crust fundamentals: cold butter, resting the dough, and following baking time instructions carefully," she says.