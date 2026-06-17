These 10 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items Deserve A Revival

With an origin story that began in 1948 with the opening of its first restaurant, McDonald's has a long and storied history. From iconic fast food moments like its (now-defunct) Supersize menu to its heralded burger lineup, the original drive-in venture has boomed over the decades.

With all that time in business, the company has seen plenty of menu items come and go –– some for good reason. (We've previously looked at discontinued McDonald's menu items we definitely don't miss.) Other retired products seem to be more a victim of circumstance – whether it be rising food costs, rushed rollouts, or a global pandemic. When it comes to those items, they seem to have gone out more with a whimper than a bang.

That being said, these 10 discontinued McDonald's items are still beloved –– and yearned for –– by many consumers. From tasty snacks to indulgent desserts, fans have taken to social media or the internet at large to write about how they wish these products would make a return to McDonald's menus. While nine of the 10 don't seem to be reappearing any time soon, one outlier is poised to make a return –– for a little while, at least.