The McDonald's Sweet Treat Employees Avoid Like The Plague

What you don't know doesn't hurt — that's the philosophy many of us embrace when it comes to our favorite fast food places. Sometimes, though, a little twinge of doubt creeps in. Is there anything that we really shouldn't be ordering? In a viral Reddit post, one McDonald's employee shared the shocking revelation that the restaurant's shakes are among the items to avoid ordering at McDonald's due to their poor cleaning regimen.

Apparently, the shake machine is not deep-cleaned every single day. "It is cleaned bi-weekly and every night it just heats up the milk contents so that it kills off the bacteria in the milk. The nozzles are not cleaned properly, nor are the dispensers, save for the bi-weekly cleanings," the employee said. This results in a thick buildup forming in the machine, which the person says is "a pain in the a** to remove, and crusty." The initial comment was first shared all the way back in 2014, so it would be fair to expect that McDonald's has updated the cleaning regimen in the decade since. Unfortunately, though, it hasn't.

A different Reddit post, this one from 2023, shows a repulsively dirty shake machine, alongside a claim that it hasn't been cleaned in over six weeks. "A few weeks ago I had found a maggot underneath it and it smells like rot," the employee wrote. "I'm just amazed that we're continuing this s***, I've been lying and saying it's down, but other people have been openly selling it or making it for customers."