8 Items To Avoid Ordering At McDonald's

Ah, good ol' McDonald's. Love it or hate it, the fast food giant is an American icon with a storied rags-to-riches past the likes of which define the post-war epoch of its birth. The McDonald brothers — children of impoverished immigrants — faced their fair share of trials and tribulations while they were taking their humble California hamburger stand to new heights. But despite reigning as one of the most prolific fast food chains on the planet today, hardships still befall the restaurant, many of which stem from its food, which, let's just say, doesn't always hit the spot.

In recent years, McDonald's has seen a drop in sales, likely due to ongoing economic hardships among the working class. But we'd be lying if we said the food wasn't also the problem. While there are plenty of tried-and-true favorites on the Micky D's menu (a McGriddle and a sweet tea might be the best fast food breakfast of all time), some items don't hold up (please get the McRib the McAway from us).

Using personal experience, including past reviews by Tasting Table staff, plus online reviews and discussions on internet forums, we've put together this list of some of the most egregious items on the McDonald's menu. Some of these foods lurk ominously in the dark corners of the menu, while others make up the chain's most famous offerings. Whether the recipes went downhill, they're outrageously unhealthy, or they just never tasted very good to begin with, these are the items on McDonald's menu that are the McWorst.