Here's The Actual Worst Item On McDonald's Menu
With a lineup of legendary burgers, gold-standard French fries, and super popular breakfast sandwiches, McDonald's fans never have to order the same thing twice. While items like Chicken McNuggets and the Big Mac have become iconic offerings enjoyed by customers of all ages, not all McDonald's products measure up in terms of taste. And, somewhat shockingly, the worst one is a staple of their legendary breakfast meals.
Tasting Table tried and rated 38 different items on the McDonald's menu, ultimately ranking its coffee as the worst. Coffee is the only beverage included on our list, but it's last for a reason: It's bad. Really bad. Fast food coffee can be an inexpensive addition to a meal, but the McDonald's version tasted like the bottom of a percolator. Even though it was only a dollar, we desperately wanted it back after tasting this burnt, watery interpretation of java.
Millions of cups of McDonald's' less-than-stellar coffee are sold each day but frankly, we can't understand why, given the flavor. Unlike Coke and Sprite, which always taste better at McDonald's, their coffee is best left for emergencies like when nothing else is available.
McDonald's coffee is not as popular as it seems
Plenty of customers celebrate McDonald's breakfast lineup (especially when it's available all day long), but that doesn't necessarily include a cup of Joe. Despite the impressively high sales numbers and McDonald's' claim that fresh pots are brewed every half hour, their coffee is still not a hit with many customers. For instance, one Redditor admitted that their McDonald's coffee order is bad about a quarter of the time. Others pointed out that a bad McDonald's coffee likely means they were served old coffee. In fact, one customer even complained about an aftertaste that was reminiscent of plastic.
We can totally understand why coffee may not be the best beverage choice when ordering from McDonald's lunch/dinner menu. But as an essential morning staple for scores of people on the go, and especially anyone on a tight budget, we would recommend stopping elsewhere for a java boost. McDonald's coffee may be easy on the wallet, but this is a case of getting what you pay for, and what you pay for is disappointing.