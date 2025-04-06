Here's The Actual Worst Item On McDonald's Menu

With a lineup of legendary burgers, gold-standard French fries, and super popular breakfast sandwiches, McDonald's fans never have to order the same thing twice. While items like Chicken McNuggets and the Big Mac have become iconic offerings enjoyed by customers of all ages, not all McDonald's products measure up in terms of taste. And, somewhat shockingly, the worst one is a staple of their legendary breakfast meals.

Tasting Table tried and rated 38 different items on the McDonald's menu, ultimately ranking its coffee as the worst. Coffee is the only beverage included on our list, but it's last for a reason: It's bad. Really bad. Fast food coffee can be an inexpensive addition to a meal, but the McDonald's version tasted like the bottom of a percolator. Even though it was only a dollar, we desperately wanted it back after tasting this burnt, watery interpretation of java.

Millions of cups of McDonald's' less-than-stellar coffee are sold each day but frankly, we can't understand why, given the flavor. Unlike Coke and Sprite, which always taste better at McDonald's, their coffee is best left for emergencies like when nothing else is available.