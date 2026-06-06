Why McDonald's Abandoned Super Size Meals

For years, Super Size meals were an indelible part of the McDonald's brand. Customers could upgrade fries and drinks to arguably enormous portions for a small increase in price. But in March 2004, the chain abruptly announced it would phase out the option by the end of the year. However, the timing was a little suspicious, as it happened just six weeks after the premiere of one of the best food movies, "Super Size Me." The film quickly became a fast food scandal and turned "supersize" into a symbol of American excess, much to the horror of Mickey D's executives.

McDonald's, however, insisted the change was already in motion long before director Morgan Spurlock gorged himself on Big Macs and McFlurries. Spokespeople for the chain said the main motivation was menu simplification, as McDonald's offerings had grown bloated over the years. Reports also stated that the Super Size option was dragging in sales. Coincidental or not, public concern about Americans' health and the role fast food played was strong. McDonald's itself was often hit with lawsuits, one of which was over whether its advertising encouraged unhealthy eating habits among children.

Around roughly the same time, the fast food behemoth had launched a new initiative called "Eat Smart, Be Active." The move introduced entree salads, fruit, vegetables, and yogurt options, along with healthier branding. Eliminating enormous size options certainly fit into this new approach. Even if McDonald's didn't want to admit it publicly, the film had branded the upselling option with loads of negative baggage.