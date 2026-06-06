Why McDonald's Abandoned Super Size Meals
For years, Super Size meals were an indelible part of the McDonald's brand. Customers could upgrade fries and drinks to arguably enormous portions for a small increase in price. But in March 2004, the chain abruptly announced it would phase out the option by the end of the year. However, the timing was a little suspicious, as it happened just six weeks after the premiere of one of the best food movies, "Super Size Me." The film quickly became a fast food scandal and turned "supersize" into a symbol of American excess, much to the horror of Mickey D's executives.
McDonald's, however, insisted the change was already in motion long before director Morgan Spurlock gorged himself on Big Macs and McFlurries. Spokespeople for the chain said the main motivation was menu simplification, as McDonald's offerings had grown bloated over the years. Reports also stated that the Super Size option was dragging in sales. Coincidental or not, public concern about Americans' health and the role fast food played was strong. McDonald's itself was often hit with lawsuits, one of which was over whether its advertising encouraged unhealthy eating habits among children.
Around roughly the same time, the fast food behemoth had launched a new initiative called "Eat Smart, Be Active." The move introduced entree salads, fruit, vegetables, and yogurt options, along with healthier branding. Eliminating enormous size options certainly fit into this new approach. Even if McDonald's didn't want to admit it publicly, the film had branded the upselling option with loads of negative baggage.
Nostalgia remains strong for the Super Size option
Customer reactions have been more or less mixed over the end of super-sized food. Some were frustrated by the loss of what they considered the best deal on the menu, but others admitted they weren't able to finish the entire meal while it was still hot. It's no surprise that nostalgia for the heaping helping remains strong online. Reddit threads are full of people reminiscing over the days of 7-ounce fries and 42-ounce soft drinks.
One McDonald's employee noted: "As someone who currently works there this request is asked quite frequently." With our current deflated economy and grocery shrinkflation on the rise, others in the same thread said they miss the days of value pricing: "It was such a good deal to split a Supersized fries with 1 or 2 friends. True VALUE. Now they've shrunk all the fast food."
Some commenters even blame the filmmaker, Morgan Spurlock, for personally killing the value deal. One user wrote: "Super Size Me is the worst thing to happen to American capitalism in the 21st century. 'You want me to give you less, under the guise of being health-conscious? Say no more!" Following Spurlock's admission in 2017 that he had struggled with alcohol abuse for years, some critics argued his drinking history was relevant context that was purposely left out. His unexpected death in 2024 further shocked the food world. Ironically, after all the size battles, the difference in McDonald's U.S. serving sizes today versus the rest of the world is still pretty shocking.