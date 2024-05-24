Super Size Me Director Morgan Spurlock's Death At Age 53 Has The Food World Shaken

Morgan Spurlock, the documentary filmmaker behind "Super Size Me," passed away Thursday night after a battle with cancer at the age of 53, his family confirmed. One of the best food movies ever made, Spurlock's 2004 Oscar-nominated documentary "Super Size Me" was his breakout piece and remains his most well-known work today. It was a simple premise: Spurlock would eat only McDonald's for 30 days and document the impact on his health.

By the end of the 30 days, Spurlock had gained 24 pounds, which was nearly a pound per day. Perhaps more alarming was the impact he claimed the fast food had on his mental state. The cheerful man at the start had become lethargic and visibly depressed by the time the credits rolled. It's common knowledge today that fast food is generally not good for us, but knowing the health risks is very different from being able to see them in this way. Spurlock's work undoubtedly affected how we as Americans relate to our food — even if the obesity rate has only continued to climb.

Of course, fast food didn't disappear after the movie's release (not to say that was necessarily Spurlock's goal), but healthier options did start to pop up on some chains' menus after the film became successful. In fact, that health trend in fast food was the topic of the director's 2017 follow up "Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!"