The Difference In McDonald's US Vs UK Serving Sizes Is Pretty Shocking

It turns out that McDonald's exists almost everywhere around the world. With over 43,000 locations internationally, according to Statista, the chain is arguably one of the most recognizable worldwide brands ever to exist in history, period. But not only is the McDonald's menu different in other countries, the serving sizes, ingredients, and nutritional facts vary, too. We were curious how the serving sizes at a McDonald's in the United Kingdom, specifically, compare to what we're used to in the United States, and the results are even more surprising than we anticipated.

We can assume that in true stereotypically American fashion that our portions will be bigger. On average, this proves to be the case when comparing similar menu items between the U.K. and the U.S. McDonald's menus. The U.K. features some American McDonald's favorites in notably different portions, like the McNuggets, fries, soft drinks, and Happy Meals. The McNuggets in the U.K. come in a six-piece, nine-piece, and shareable twenty-piece, whereas the U.S. sells McNuggets in groups of four, six, ten, twenty, and forty.

This trend is mirrored in the Happy Meals offerings in each country, with the U.K. only offering a four-piece size and the U.S. pushing both four-piece and six-piece meals. The McNuggets are the easiest menu item to compare between countries because they're sold in specific quantities. But when we dove into the portion-size differences between the drinks and fries, it became clear that "small," "medium," and "large" mean vastly different things in the U.K. and U.S.