Grocery Shrinkflation Has Been Happening For Longer Than You Might Think

In the years following the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers became acutely aware that their favorite packaged foods had gotten smaller while remaining the same price. This phenomenon is called shrinkflation, and it's a way for companies to cope with increased costs without directly raising prices. Shrinking the product is a less obvious type of inflation, and even though it feels like a modern phenomenon directly related to capitalism, the strategy actually dates back several centuries.

In the Middle Ages, bread was one of the most important staples for survival. As such, it was expected to have a fixed price — any deviation from that invited riots and other forms of cultural unrest. During periods when grain was scarce, bakers couldn't just raise the prices, so they resorted to making smaller loaves to compensate. They were likely hoping the customers wouldn't notice, but people weren't that easy to trick when it comes to their daily bread. When found out, the bakers were sanctioned, publicly ostracized, and punished — sometimes by being put in a cage and repeatedly dunked into a river.

Perhaps it was this kind of severe pushback that made shrinkflation die down for a few centuries, although it likely still occurred now and then. The practice finally made a widespread comeback in the 1970s as a result of the energy crisis, and by the '80s, it was affecting multiple categories of groceries.