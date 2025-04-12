How Cereal Box Sizes Are Tricking You Amid Shrinkflation

Humans are creatures of habit. Your morning routine may look something like hitting snooze on an alarm clock once or twice, getting ready for the day, and enjoying a bowl of cereal before leaving for work. It's time to start paying closer attention to the little, sugary circles in your bowl, though, because you may not notice that your cereal boxes are tricking you. Cereals are the latest product on the rise in the phenomenon known as "shrinkflation," otherwise known as the reason why your favorite packaged foods have gotten smaller.

You might pick up a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch labeled "family size" and think you're getting a better deal for it, but careful examination reveals that although box sizes are growing and labels are changing to appear more appealing, the amount of product inside is actually shrinking. Any person who spots the "family size" or "giant size" label is probably tempted to put it in their cart because who doesn't want a bigger product for a decent price? This is exactly how cereal manufacturing brands expect consumers to behave, falling victim to clever marketing even though the product inside is shrinking compared to previous years.