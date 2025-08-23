The Overlooked Grocery Pricing Detail That Matters More Than Size

There is good and bad news about shopping by unit price. The good news is that it will save you money on the products you enjoy and help you practice your basic arithmetic skills. The bad news is, well, you'll have to practice your basic arithmetic skills.

Before you start doing the math, check the price tag on your grocery store item. Some grocery stores do the math for you and list a unit price next to the actual cost of an item. In some scenarios, like the aforementioned granola bars, unit price is relatively simple. If you are talking about one granola bar going in each lunchbox each day, the bars are discrete and interchangeable items, and all you have to do to determine the unit price is divide the cost of the box by the number of bars — pretty simple. But as soon as you start to deviate from discrete units and get into weights and volumes, everything gets a bit more challenging.

Let's say that those granola bars we've been talking about (henceforth referred to as bar one) are each 2 ounces in weight, but a competing brand (bar two) offers bars that are 2.5 ounces and sell in a 4-pack for $7. Is that a better deal? Well, it's complicated. Bar two has a unit price of $1.75, which is 16.6% more expensive than bar one, but bar two is 25% larger. In theory, that's a better deal, because you are getting more product for your money. But does that increased size actually result in increased value for you as a consumer? Not necessarily. If you are talking about eating the same number of granola bars on a daily basis regardless of size, bar two is just increasing your cost for the same number of items.