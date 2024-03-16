Baking And Cooking Measurements Every Home Chef Should Know, According To A Trained Chef

Cooking and baking involve a lot of measuring. Baking borders on being an exact science, where an error in measurements can mean the difference between success and failure. Cooking is more forgiving, on the whole, though a recipe may not turn out as intended if you've played too fast and loose with your measurements.

Working professionals, whether cooks or bakers, memorize a lot of measurements simply because we don't have time to stop and think about them. I can attest to this as a trained chef, former restaurateur, and sometimes commercial baker.

In your home kitchen, you won't face that kind of time pressure, so you can give your memory a break. By all means, memorize the measurements you use a lot (it helps!), but most of the time, you'll just need to bookmark a quick reference that covers a good cross-section of them. Here are 14 useful sets of measurements for home cooks, culled from lots of Google searches and then filtered through my professional experience.