The Ingredient Mistake To Avoid When Making Small-Batch Desserts

Sometimes, you only want half a cake. Or six donuts instead of a dozen. Maybe you live alone, or maybe you're the only person in the household with a sweet tooth. But most popular recipes aren't meant to serve just one or two people, and when it comes to perishable pastries and desserts, more isn't always merrier.

If you're not attached to a particular recipe, you might be able to find a small-batch version instead. There's no shortage of single-serving chocolate chip cookie recipes and mug cakes available online. But sometimes, you're craving grandma's recipe for banana muffins — which was meant to feed six kids and four hungry farm hands, not you and your roommate.

If you're lucky, the recipe will be easy to divide. In baking, precision is everything, though, and you can't divide an egg by three. So what should you do?

Pay attention to ingredient amounts — and remember that baking is an art and a science. Need half an egg? Crack the egg into a bowl, whisk it until the white and yolk are combined, and then divide the whisked egg. The best way to do this — as with all recipe adjustments — is to use a kitchen scale rather than a measuring cup. Volumetric measurements, like cups and tablespoons, are imprecise. Small differences get magnified when you scale a recipe up or down, so you'll get better results if you weigh your ingredients.