How To Ensure Your Measuring Cups Are Accurate

Baking is all about precision. If your measuring cups aren't accurate, they can throw a whole recipe for your favorite red velvet cake or your chocolate mousse into a tailspin. Sadly, not all measuring cups are created equally and you may find yourself wondering if the ones you used at your grandmother's house measure the same as those in your own kitchen. There is only one way to tell and that is to break out the kitchen scale.

How can one measuring cup be different from another measuring cup? It happens, but you can determine the accuracy of your measuring cups by weighing a cup of water, and according to Wirecutter, eight fluid ounces weighs exactly .520652 pounds. So, simply weigh your empty measuring cup and then weigh it with 8 ounces of water. If you find, after subtracting the weight of the empty cup from the weight of the cup with water, it isn't quite close to that figure you know your measuring cup isn't accurate.