In-N-Out Vs McDonald's: Which Is Actually Cheaper In 2026?

They may both be big names in fast food, but in 2026 In-N-Out Burger and McDonald's are held up as rivals with the opposite ideas. In-N-Out is the slowly-expanding family-owned regional chain with a focus on using high-quality fresh ingredients, while McDonald's is the international corporate behemoth supposedly cutting corners. This contrast has resulted in some holding up In-N-Out as an example of a chain that has stayed focused on value as McDonald's is criticized for rising prices and gouging. While which fast food burger chain is better is always going to come down to personal taste, determining which is more affordable can actually be measured.

In truth, which fast food joint is least expensive depends, but McDonald's is usually (a little) cheaper. To check on this price rivalry we looked at McDonald's and In-N-Out prices at neighboring locations in both California and Arizona, where the two have a lot of overlap. Since In-N-Out only offers four basic menu items, the Double-Double, burger, cheeseburger, and fries, we limited the comparison to the closest McDonald's equivalent. Those being the Big Mac and the three basics of burgers, cheeseburgers, and fries. We also assessed drinks and combo meals.

Although In-N-Out was more affordable in a few spots — the Double-Double is a little less than the Big Mac — McDonald's usually had the slight edge. In particular the Extra Value Meals, which McDonald's brought back in 2025, make a difference, as In-N-Out does not actually discount combos compared to buying the items individually.