5 Major Changes You'll Notice At McDonald's In 2026

McDonald's may be a rock-solid stalwart at the top of the fast food world, but even the most successful chains evolve. Look back at McDonald's at its start in the 1950s and you'll find that many of the chain's signature items, like the Big Mac or Chicken McNuggets were later additions. And while nobody can know when the next iconic addition to the brand is coming, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of big changes at McDonald's.

2025 saw a few major changes of its own that are bleeding into this year. McDonald's kicked off the year with its first sales decline in years, which was at least partially blamed on customers reacting to higher prices. That led the chain to reintroduce extra value meals last year, and it's overhauling its menu again this year to try and continue capturing value-focused customers. 2025 also saw the shuttering of McDonald's experimental CosMc's locations, which had more of a beverage-focused menu. Opened in 2023, the CosMc's concept was short lived, but some of its successes should inspire future menu additions.

And if you thought you could get through an update about any company's changes in 2026 without hearing about AI, think again. It's part of a major technological overhaul tied to drive-thrus that is starting this year. Add in big expansion plans and menu experimentation, and customers could be looking at a very different McDonald's in just 12 months.