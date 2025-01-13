Why McDonald's Is Already Closing Its Months-Old CosMc Locations

It wasn't long ago that McDonald's announced its expansion into its spin-off restaurant chain, CosMc's. But, after debuting its menu of new and familiar treats just last year, McDonald's is already retreating by closing three of its CosMc's locations — some of them just months-old. The drink-focused chain is the brand's entry into what it calls the "afternoon beverage pick me up occasion," and it opened its first test location in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook more than a year ago. Since then, McDonald's has converted some of its larger restaurants into CosMc's test locations, reaching a total of six more spread across the state of Texas. But, it seems that the chain took the saying "everything's bigger in Texas" a little too literally.

McDonald's has decided to close three of its six larger-scale Texas test locations, claiming that its smaller stores actually work better. While McDonald's hasn't specified exactly which test locations it is closing, it has confirmed it will be opening two new, smaller CosMc's test locations in their place. The tests are said to continue for the "foreseeable future," and while they've already brought the chain some valuable information — customers seem to enjoy the hash browns, no matter the time of day, and grabbing Churro Cold Brew Frappes and Sour Energy Bursts for their "afternoon beverage pick me ups" — the closures show McDonald's is still learning about its CosMc's customers.