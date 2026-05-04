Why McDonald's Hand-Breaded Chicken Could Create Some Serious Problems

Rumors began swirling in late 2025 that McDonald's had been testing hand-breaded chicken at some locations, with advertising later confirming it. In December 2025, OG Ron reported on Facebook that Chicago-area locations were specifically trialing hand-breaded McSpicy Chicken Wings. In January 2026, Snackolater shared that it was not just wings, but a whole new chicken menu including McCrispy Tenders. All of this may sound delicious, but hand-breaded chicken poses a potential safety concern.

Mike Haracz, former corporate chef at McDonald's, took to TikTok to address a big concern. He said that he had previously pushed for hand-breaded chicken at McDonald's. Many of the best fast food chicken tenders are breaded by hand, so it makes sense he'd be a fan. McDonald's, however, denied his request. Haracz's concern, which he says was once shared by McDonald's, is that entry-level employees who may be underskilled and short-staffed could pose a risk when handling raw chicken. Aside from consistency and quality, the main issues are food safety and cross-contamination — which, according to Haracz, is why hand-breaded chicken never made it onto McDonald's menu in the past.

Haracz did propose a possible loophole to the food safety issue. If McDonald's has employees bread chicken that's already cooked, it could still be called "hand-breaded," and many food safety issues would be eliminated. But he also suggests this could lead to issues with quality. Breading and then frying cooked chicken could result in dry textures. As it is, many fast food employees already recommend avoiding several popular chicken items, and this could make things worse.