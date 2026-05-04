'Inflation On Rewards?' — McDonald's Customers Complain Their Points Just Became Less Valuable

If McDonald's customers thought they could escape inflation by using app rewards points, the company is about to teach them a valuable lesson. Fast food has been at the forefront of consumer concerns over inflation for some time, as what was once thought of as an affordable convenience has gotten more out of reach for many. Of the chains getting the most heat about rising fast food prices, the burger behemoth is front and center. Since 2019, McDonald's has hiked its prices quite a bit, with an average jump of 40%, according to the McDonald's Corporation. However, the great deals and rewards offered on the McDonald's app often help to offset that — at least they did until now, as the points required to claim rewards just increased.

As one understandably frustrated user on Reddit put it: "Inflation on rewards?" While a few items like hash browns and vanilla ice cream cones remain at the same price, almost everything else now requires around 15% to 25% more reward points than they did last month. Because customers earn 100 points for every dollar spent on eligible items through MyMcDonald's Rewards, that means you're now spending 15% or more to amass the same points. The one good new policy (which is kind of exciting) is that you can now use 4,000 points to get $3 off any order. While that's nice for flexibility, it doesn't make up for those favorite items that just got more expensive.