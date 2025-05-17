Do McDonald's Points Expire?

Nothing triggers pure bliss like spotting McDonald's iconic golden arches when you're hungry for a quick-and-tasty meal to devour. That bliss grows exponentially when you realize that you can utilize the restaurant's app and loyalty program. Regularly using the app is one of the few McDonald's hacks that saves you money; you earn 100 points for each dollar you spend at the chain. That means if lunch is $10, you've now earned 1,000 points. Since the lowest rewards bracket is worth 1,500 points, it only takes two $10 purchases to use your rewards on either food or drink items. However, these points don't last forever.

Luckily, McDonald's allows you a few months to use your reward points before they expire. In fact, your points will expire six months after you originally made the purchase, usually on the first of the month. So, if you earned 2,000 points on January 5, those points will likely expire on July 1 of the same year. But don't worry, a few weeks before your points expire, McDonald's will notify you so that you can redeem them before they vanish.

If for some reason you don't get that notification, open the app, click the "Rewards & Deals" page, and review the top portion. Any points that are expiring soon will show up there. You'll also be able to review a list of recently earned points and their expected expiration dates. Once you have these expiration dates, you can figure out what you'd like to redeem your points for.