I Tried 10 Burger King Burgers And Ranked Them Worst To Best

After trying every chicken item from Burger King, I can safely say there's a reason it's not called "Chicken King" — it's not bad, but certainly not its strong suit. The burgers, however, are much better — but I wanted to see which one was the best. Although there is quite a lengthy list of flame-grilled burgers to choose from, many of them are just iterations of the same thing (Whopper and Double Whopper, for example). Therefore, I chose a few things that seemed different enough to warrant their own review.

The ranking is based on the flavor of these burgers and what each one had to offer since many of the ingredients are quite similar. I should explicitly say that pricing is not a factor, because if it were, I'm not sure I would go to Burger King at all. The priciest burger on this list costs $14.49 all by itself — no combo, no soda, no fries. The most comparable option at a place like Red Robin costs $0.40 more, and you get fries, and can enjoy it at a sit-down restaurant. Of course, you'd have to factor in the tip, but just something worth noting. I will include a couple of notes about price as it pertains to the item and my general recommendation, but it is not a deciding factor in ranking. By the end, you'll find out which one I thought was the most craveable burger.