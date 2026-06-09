I Tried 10 Burger King Burgers And Ranked Them Worst To Best
After trying every chicken item from Burger King, I can safely say there's a reason it's not called "Chicken King" — it's not bad, but certainly not its strong suit. The burgers, however, are much better — but I wanted to see which one was the best. Although there is quite a lengthy list of flame-grilled burgers to choose from, many of them are just iterations of the same thing (Whopper and Double Whopper, for example). Therefore, I chose a few things that seemed different enough to warrant their own review.
The ranking is based on the flavor of these burgers and what each one had to offer since many of the ingredients are quite similar. I should explicitly say that pricing is not a factor, because if it were, I'm not sure I would go to Burger King at all. The priciest burger on this list costs $14.49 all by itself — no combo, no soda, no fries. The most comparable option at a place like Red Robin costs $0.40 more, and you get fries, and can enjoy it at a sit-down restaurant. Of course, you'd have to factor in the tip, but just something worth noting. I will include a couple of notes about price as it pertains to the item and my general recommendation, but it is not a deciding factor in ranking. By the end, you'll find out which one I thought was the most craveable burger.
10. Rodeo Burger
There's nothing wrong with the Rodeo Burger; it's just a bit drab. It comes with a beef patty, barbecue sauce, and onion rings. The bun is good enough, but I don't find the onion rings necessary. They're advertised as being crispy, but they quickly lose their texture due to the heat and moisture of the patty. The breading covers up the astringency you typically get from onion, so there's just a little too much breading and not enough flavor. They are also just kind of squished in there.
Barbecue sauce is a fine offering, but it's a mostly sweet addition that I don't find all that necessary. In order for it to be successful, the onions would need to be extremely crisp, and more flavor would have to be incorporated into the batter, such as with cayenne pepper or loads of pepper. As it is, this burger isn't unpleasant by any means, but there are more enticing and flavorful options ahead.
9. Hamburger
The Hamburger has the classic flame-grilled patty (I won't mention this anymore because every single patty is flame-grilled), along with mustard, ketchup, and a few pieces of sliced pickles. The hamburger has a lot more going for it in terms of flavor than the Rodeo Burger. Based on flavor alone, there's a lot more going for the Hamburger than the Rodeo Burger. The ketchup has a sweet yet slightly umami-tinged note, while mustard and pickles offer a tangy, briny vinegar touch that brightens any heaviness from the burger and bun.
It's a solid burger, and I can appreciate the overall flavors, which makes it easy to eat (not to mention, it's also pretty small). There's nothing too out of the box — it's classic. That said, it's not the most interesting or feel-good option Burger King offers. I will say, though, that if you are dipping your toes into BK's offerings, this is a great place to start because it's smaller and more affordably priced. It's fuss-free, so you can figure out if you like the general taste of a BK burger before diving into something with more toppings and condiments.
8. Impossible Whopper
The flame-grilled Impossible Whopper features a plant-based patty topped with lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, white onions, and a toasted sesame seed bun. I was a vegetarian for 15 years and vegan for one, so I truly appreciate a veggie burger. This is honestly a fantastic product for anyone who doesn't want to eat meat or aims to cut back on red meat — it's perfect for Meatless Monday. I should note that Burger King specifies that the patty is cooked on the same broiler as the other beef-based patties, so it may not be for all eaters.
There's nothing wrong with this burger; in fact, I would say it's one of the better veggie burgers, but when pitted against other meat-based patties, there's really not much of a comparison. It doesn't have the same depth of flavor, and the patty itself is somewhat soft and floppy. It's big like the rest of the Whoppers and has the other ingredients, so by looks alone, it would certainly pass as a standard Whopper if you're eating it with friends and don't necessarily want everyone to know. I appreciate the light smokiness from the flame-grilled nature, but can't rank it any higher.
7. Whopper Jr.
The Whopper Jr. has a beef patty, tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup, pickles, white onions, and of course, a toasted sesame seed bun. It's basically a jazzed-up version of the aforementioned hamburger, which is why it ranks a couple of spots higher. There are more textures, flavors, and vibrant colors involved. The beef patty is a little more dynamic and flavorful than the Impossible Whopper, despite having virtually the same ingredients, which caused me to rank it higher.
If you like extra toppings on your burger, this is the good way to go. It's slightly smaller than the standard Whopper and a few of the higher-ranked menu items. There's a fantastic balance of crisp, moist lettuce, crunchy onion, and other ingredients to give it intrigue. It's in seventh place because it's more successful, flavorful, and filling than the previous three. I can appreciate the smaller, more manageable size, so it's fantastic if you aren't as hungry and want something more budget-friendly.
6. BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr.
One step above the standard Whopper Jr. is the BBQ Bacon Whopper Jr. It has everything the standard Whopper Jr. has, plus bacon and smoky barbecue sauce. I don't know how BK cooks the bacon, but it's nice and crisp. It doesn't exactly shatter as you bite it, but it isn't floppy either — kind of like a happy medium. It's one of the better fast-food bacons out there.
The processed meat adds a smoky, salty flavor, while the barbecue sauce primarily provides sweetness and moisture. These two components make a big enough difference for me to rank them higher. It's not a knockout, but it's worth purchasing if you like either of those two ingredients. Barbecue sauce isn't my personal favorite condiment, but BK doesn't slather it on too heavily. It is more delicately applied. Although this barbecue-infused item doesn't rank too high, there are some more interesting and successful barbecue sauce-topped burgers to come.
5. Whopper
We're finally introduced to the regular Whopper, which is arguably what Burger King is most known for. Here, we get ¼ pound of meat, which certainly feels more substantial than the smaller patties. Then there are tomatoes, lettuce, onion, pickles, and a smidge of mayo and ketchup. It's no surprise to me that many customers are annoyed that BK's Whoppers don't include cheese. I get the gripe because I prefer cheese on my burger, but that's just how a Whopper comes. So, yes, expect to pay more if you want to tack on some cheese slices.
I think the larger burger size makes a big difference. It's considerably more filling, and you get a beefier bite that seems better suited to the bun's thickness. Everything seems slightly more balanced, and I like the bit of freshness and crispness the produce brings. It doesn't feel too heavy, though I can understand how cheese would make it better. As it stands, I think it is the best of everything so far, so I'm giving it my fifth-place spot, putting it in the upper half of the ranking. If you opt for the Whopper, you can enhance it by learning about ordering tips (like adding more toppings or a sauce).
4. Double Cheeseburger
Remember when I said at the start I'd mention a couple of price-related insights? Well, this is one. If I were focusing solely on affordability and price, the Double Cheeseburger would be the easy No. 1 pick. It comes with ¼ pound of meat (like in the Whopper), but this time it's two smaller patties stacked together and layered with two pieces of cheese. It's satisfying and includes condiments that add texture and flavor. I like the mustard for its touch of tanginess.
The Double Cheeseburger is basically a Whopper without lettuce, tomatoes, and onions, and with cheese. Okay, I guess that isn't a Whopper at all, in that case, but you get the idea. To me, it is better than a Whopper. On the one hand, yes, it lacks some of those fresh ingredients, but the cheese makes it so satisfying. And I really can't get over the $4.99 price point for the same amount of meat. This burger ranks high because of the filling qualities of the burgers and cheese. But since price is not ultimately something I factored into my criteria, I find that the next three burgers are more fascinating and offer multidimensional flavors, earning them a higher spot in the ranking. The menu item received pretty solid praise in a ranking of fast-food double cheeseburgers, too, placing above Wendy's and McDonald's — and I can't say I'm surprised.
3. BBQ Bounty Whopper
It wasn't until I looked at the Burger King website description that I realized the BBQ Bounty Whopper was a collaboration with the "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" movie. It was supposed to be served in a carton shaped like the Mandalorian's helmet, but it was just in a standard container. It showed up in the general burger section of the website, so I was unaware that this was a limited-time offering. That said, this is the most interesting burger thus far.
It comes with ¼ pound of beef. This time, we have Swiss cheese instead of American, which brings a slightly different but mostly subtle flavor. The texture is interesting, though, because it holds its shape a bit more and isn't quite as melty as the American. We also have the most unique item among these burgers: crispy pickle chips. These are perfectly thin, with a light breading for crunch, but they still have the tanginess expected of pickles. They remind me of the fried pickles appetizer from Texas Roadhouse, which I tried for another ranking.
The pickles add a lot of tastiness to the burger, and if you like pickles, I highly recommend it. There's also lettuce, tomato, a layer of barbecue sauce, and bacon thrown into the mix. There are many interesting elements here that give it the edge over the Double Cheeseburger. The toppings make it especially tantalizing, especially if you're feeling hungry.
2. Bacon King
Now we get into the meat of the matter. The Bacon King has two ¼ pound patties — meaning a total of a ½ pound of meat. On top of that, we get the smoky and salty hit of bacon, ooey-gooey melted American cheese, ketchup, and mayonnaise. This was going to be my first pick, but in the end, I thought my top choice was a little better and more well-rounded.
However, if I wanted something purely for indulgence, this is the burger to order. It's hefty; I could feel the weightiness in its packaging. There's no denying that it contains the most meat out of anything I tried so far. If you want something salty, smoky, creamy, and heavy, this is the way to go. And if you are unsure if you can finish it, don't even worry about it. It reheats really nicely if you reheat the burger patties and the bun separately. I know most people don't save their fast food for the next day, but it's certainly an option. I tried it and quite enjoyed it.
1. Texas Double Whopper
Are you hungry but want something a little fresher than the Bacon King? If so, the Texas Double Whopper is your best bet. This comes with ½ pound of beef split across two patties, along with a medley of toppings, including American cheese for creaminess and balanced, crisp-but-not-brittle, and smoky bacon. Unlike the Bacon King, we also have a touch of freshness from tomatoes, lettuce, white onions, jalapeños, and pickles. The latter three offer crisp, dynamic textures, so each bite isn't pure meat.
The toppings make the dense burger feel more balanced. Mayonnaise and yellow mustard add richness and tanginess, while jalapeños add heat and a mild tartness. This is a very dynamic and flavorful burger. It's hearty, and there's so much going on with all the add-ins and meats, cheeses, condiments, and produce — but not in a mishmash way.
Everything is pretty standard for a burger; the most "far out" topping is the jalapeño, and that's not too far-fetched at all. This is my top burger because it is extremely filling and delicious; plus, it has the most dimension and greatest variety of ingredients. Every bite was enticing, from the creamy cheese to the grilled burger, spicy jalapeños, acidic mustard, and more. Like the Bacon King, this reheats well the next day, with some reassembly required.
Methodology
I ordered all burgers in one visit and ate them right in the restaurant to ensure peak freshness. The most important factors in ranking these burgers were their overall flavor and ingredient quality. A lot of the burgers incorporated very similar elements, whether that's a bun, a burger patty, or various toppings like pickles, lettuce, and the like, so I appreciated added ingredients that made the burger stand out.
The burger's overall heartiness plays a part as well, although not nearly as much as the flavor. My top-ranking picks were delectable, easy to eat, and thoroughly satisfying, whereas lower-ranking ones weren't as tasty or filling. I didn't have any major problems with any of the burgers I tried, so I could safely recommend every one depending on the toppings you want or how hungry you are.