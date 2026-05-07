The Whopper Topping Burger King Customers Are At Odds Over

The fast food hamburger is an icon of Americana, served across myriad chains. Bearing a self-appointed title of royalty, Burger King is best known for its signature menu item, the flame-grilled Whopper. The sandwich consists of a seeded bun filled with a beef patty that's topped with a combination of pickles, lettuce, onions, tomato, ketchup, and mayonnaise. While the composition is relatively basic, customers remain divided over its lack of cheese.

Whereas other beloved burgers include cheese, this topper is notably missing from the Whopper. For instance, when comparing Burger King's Whopper to McDonald's Big Mac, it would seem McDonald's offering sets the bar for the requisite presence of cheese on a fast food hamburger, and many fans tend to agree. On Reddit, one customer shares, "The Whopper should include cheese by default. [It's] disappointing to pay almost 25% surcharge on Whopper Wednesday for a single slice of cheese." Another Reddit post points out, "$1.20 To Add Cheese To A Whopper Is A Scam."

While a slice of American cheese can enhance the overall taste and texture of a hamburger sandwich by presenting a creamy counter to the grilled beef patty and standard toppings, some customers argue this actually takes away from an otherwise wonderful Whopper. In another Reddit thread criticizing the lack of cheese on Whoppers, one customer pushes back, saying, "I used to think the same until I forgot to order cheese on a whopper. It really does taste better without cheese."