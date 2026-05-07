The Whopper Topping Burger King Customers Are At Odds Over
The fast food hamburger is an icon of Americana, served across myriad chains. Bearing a self-appointed title of royalty, Burger King is best known for its signature menu item, the flame-grilled Whopper. The sandwich consists of a seeded bun filled with a beef patty that's topped with a combination of pickles, lettuce, onions, tomato, ketchup, and mayonnaise. While the composition is relatively basic, customers remain divided over its lack of cheese.
Whereas other beloved burgers include cheese, this topper is notably missing from the Whopper. For instance, when comparing Burger King's Whopper to McDonald's Big Mac, it would seem McDonald's offering sets the bar for the requisite presence of cheese on a fast food hamburger, and many fans tend to agree. On Reddit, one customer shares, "The Whopper should include cheese by default. [It's] disappointing to pay almost 25% surcharge on Whopper Wednesday for a single slice of cheese." Another Reddit post points out, "$1.20 To Add Cheese To A Whopper Is A Scam."
While a slice of American cheese can enhance the overall taste and texture of a hamburger sandwich by presenting a creamy counter to the grilled beef patty and standard toppings, some customers argue this actually takes away from an otherwise wonderful Whopper. In another Reddit thread criticizing the lack of cheese on Whoppers, one customer pushes back, saying, "I used to think the same until I forgot to order cheese on a whopper. It really does taste better without cheese."
To cheese or not to cheese?
It's worth noting that, depending on your specific Burger King location, there will be a variance in price for adding cheese to your Whopper. While some customers have pointed out that this, in part, weighs on their decision of whether or not to add cheese, others are perfectly content to skip the slice altogether and enjoy their Whopper as-is. In fact, if you want to get the best Burger King Whopper, there's a lot more you can do beyond choosing cheese as an extra.
A customer comment on Reddit notes, "The Whopper is rare in that it tastes perfect without cheese; the charbroiled taste really shines on its own. Add a heap of the garden on top, and it's the complete package." Another shares, "Yeah, most fast-food burgers don't have much going for them so the cheese has to do a lot of heavy-lifting, whereas Whoppers don't need it." Further echoing this sentiment, a user states, "Totally agree. To me, it's the perfect size and flavor burger. Veggies, mayo, ketchup, are perfect. I don't want cheese product interfering with the authenticity of the flame grilled taste."
Still, some customers steadfastly cling to their cheesy desires. Though a matter of personal taste, Burger King's famed "Have it your way" slogan has long encouraged Whopper customizations. For example, ordering your burger "hot off the broiler" is one simple request that makes Burger King Whoppers taste fresher than ever.