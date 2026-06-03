Every Burger King Chicken Item, Ranked Worst To Best

To find the best, we must work our way from the bottom, and the chicken fries are easily the worst of everything I tried from this chicken lineup. They taste dry and bland, with a somewhat hard texture that makes them feel like they've been sitting around for a few days — and maybe that's the case. Perhaps I got a bad batch, because it was deemed an iconic fast-food item by another writer.

Because of said ranking, I was very interested in trying them, but they totally let me down. Not only are the flavor and texture subpar, but the price is also very high. I got the 8-piece, and it costs almost a dollar per little unsatisfying stick, which seems absurd given the price of another item I will talk about later. Granted, the value gets a little better if you buy the 12-piece, but the 4-piece is over a dollar per "fry." This is also supposed to come with a dipping sauce, but nobody asked me about it, and I didn't receive one. I'm sure it'd be more flavorful and moist with a sauce, but I wasn't judging any of the items based on sauces. Therefore, this gets 10th place.