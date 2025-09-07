8 Fast Food Snack Wraps, Ranked

Just when we were starting to think that nagging, angry tweets, and online pleas don't work, McDonald's brings back the Snack Wrap – a true McMiracle. The tortilla-swathed chicken handheld was like a fast food fever dream, introduced to the U.S. in 2006 just to fly the coop in 2016. It then lay dormant for years, absent for nearly as long as it had been available. The menu item was presumed to be lost to the Golden Arches graveyard. That is, until the grand news of a wrap revival broke in June 2025.

I have a hunch that the Mickey D's head honchos knew exactly what they were doing here. They took away the Snack Wrap just so they could bring it back and be the hero. But in the decade it was gone, other chains stepped up to fill that snack-sized hole in the wrap's wake. If you think about it, the Snack Wrap's blueprint is laughably simple: a fried (or grilled) chicken strip wrapped in a tortilla and spruced up with a condiment, and perhaps veggies and cheese. You can find it at drive-thru windows everywhere, from Burger King to Popeyes and even Tim Hortons.

I recently rolled through to try fast food snack wraps to answer the ultimate question: Is McDonald's Snack Wrap still as good as we remember, with the juiciest chicken, softest tortilla, and best mix of garnishes? Or have the burger joint's chickens finally come home to roost, with another chain developing an even more iconic recipe while it was snoozing?