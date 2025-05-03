What Is The Most Ordered Coffee At Tim Hortons?

Countless cafes have made their names with experimental coffee flavors and towering whipped-cream-capped creations (which have their place). But, for coffee lovers who want a taste of an expertly executed classic, Tim Hortons may be the place to head to. Today's Tim Hortons fun fact is all about the chain's knack for keeping it simple: The most-ordered beverage at the chain's locations across Canada in 2024 was the Double Double.

So what is a Double Double? This straightforward sipper consists of a coffee with two sugars and two creams. Judging by the fact that Tim Hortons serves more than five million cups of coffee every single day, it's safe to say that's a lot of Double Doubles.

According to the Tim Hortons website, repeat customers are the backbone of the business; a whopping 80% of Canadians visit Timmies at least once a month. With 3,558 Timmies locations in Canada and over 650 U.S. locations spanning 13 states, that shakes out to quite a few Double Doubles — and it's no mystery why. The classic cream-and-sugar coffee is ideal for ripping on the commute to work for its straightforward sweet fuel hit, slow-savoring in the park on a weekend morning, or dunking with chocolate-glazed Timbits. Here at Tasting Table, we even prefer Tim Hortons' donuts to Dunkin's, but we digress...