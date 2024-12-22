Here's What You'll Get If You Order A 'Light And Sweet' Coffee At Dunkin'

Few things in this world are as personal as someone's coffee order (like matching your Dunkin' order to your Zodiac sign). Luckily, the Dunkin' menu is equipped with a wide range of customization possibilities to help coffee-lovers get exactly the cuppa joe they crave. Dunkin' even has a wide sugar-free menu for foodies steering clear of the sweeter side. But when thirsty fans order their coffees "light and sweet," they can expect lots of cream and lots of sugar.

Advertisement

It's worth pointing out the potential ambiguity of the word "light." For instance, when a drink is ordered with "light ice," that means less ice. Here though, "light" refers to a visual color descriptor of coffee made with a lot of cream. To clarify this matter, a post in the Facebook group Dunkin' World asked the 397.9k members, "To those of you who work at Dunkin. How exactly do you make your orders large light and sweet?"

One apparent employee jumped in to answer, writing, "Light and sweet = extra cream (makes the coffee light) and extra sugar (makes the coffee sweet). The standard is to do 1 extra than the regular amount for the size when people say this." Although, these numbers are somewhat debated. Another post in the Dunkin' World Facebook group asks a similar question, to which another ostensible employee replies, "Standard for a large is four [sugars and creams] ... Light and sweet is extra extra, which is six [sugars] and six [creams]."

Advertisement