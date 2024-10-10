The Dunkin' Drink You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

As the saying goes, the world runs on Dunkin' — but if you're someone who believes in astrology, it also runs on your zodiac. The American Federation of Astrologers (via Scientific American) estimates that roughly 70 million people in the U.S. check their horoscope every day. But data from the National Coffee Association also shows that about 38% of Americans start their day with a cup of coffee (or two). Imagine how good your morning would be if you could, then, kick off your day with the Dunkin' coffee drink you are based on your zodiac sign? Nothing and no one would be able to stop you — that is, unless Mercury's in retrograde, of course.

From the seasonal specialties to the year-round go-tos, Dunkin' has a lot to offer on its menu. So, whether you're an extroverted Gemini seeking something to fuel your schedules while running from one social commitment to the next, or a more low-key Cancer stopping by a for an herbal tea on your way home, there's a Dunkin' drink for every sign and situation.

Enjoy it in the car while running through your to-do list of errands (Virgos, we're talking about you), or take a sip between business meetings (we see you, Capricorns). No matter what it is, your zodiac sign's Dunkin' drink will always hit the spot.