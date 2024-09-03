The Dunkin' Coolatta Hack Orange Creamsicle Lovers Need To Know
Dunkin' Donuts offers an array of frozen beverages, including its Frozen Coffee, Frozen Chocolate, and Frozen Matcha Latte. And for those who prefer a fruity beverage, it has a selection of Coolattas, which are some of the best drinks for summer. Sadly, however, for fans of orange-flavored blended beverages, Dunkin' doesn't have an orange creamsicle option — it only offers Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Vanilla Bean. But although orange creamsicle isn't an official flavor, that doesn't necessarily mean you can't make it.
In fact, with a little creativity and some help from Dunkin's secret menu, you'll be sipping on nostalgia in no time. To create your very own unofficial Orange Creamsicle Coolatta, order a Vanilla Bean Coolatta — one of Dunkin's caffeine-free drinks — and an orange juice, along with an additional cup and mix the two beverages. The easiest option here would be to order a small Vanilla Bean Coolatta and a large empty cup to pour in with the juice.
How to upgrade your Orange Creamsicle Coolatta
If you love your Orange Creamsicle Coolatta but want an acidic twist in the form of some carbonation, swap out the orange juice for orange soda. And no matter which option you choose, don't forget to top it with some whipped cream for extra creaminess. You could even mix some whipped cream into the drink itself to further replicate the rich sweetness of the iconic popsicles we all know and love.
Although Dunkin' once offered a Minute Maid Orange Coolatta, it doesn't seem that the flavor option will be returning anytime soon. In fact, over seven years ago, Dunkin' replied to a fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, shutting down the possibility at the time. "At this time we have no plans to bring back the Minute Maid Orange Coolatta, but we'll be sure to share your feedback!" the company wrote. So it looks like for now, we'll have to stick to the secret menu.