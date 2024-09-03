The Dunkin' Coolatta Hack Orange Creamsicle Lovers Need To Know

Dunkin' Donuts offers an array of frozen beverages, including its Frozen Coffee, Frozen Chocolate, and Frozen Matcha Latte. And for those who prefer a fruity beverage, it has a selection of Coolattas, which are some of the best drinks for summer. Sadly, however, for fans of orange-flavored blended beverages, Dunkin' doesn't have an orange creamsicle option — it only offers Blue Raspberry, Strawberry, and Vanilla Bean. But although orange creamsicle isn't an official flavor, that doesn't necessarily mean you can't make it.

In fact, with a little creativity and some help from Dunkin's secret menu, you'll be sipping on nostalgia in no time. To create your very own unofficial Orange Creamsicle Coolatta, order a Vanilla Bean Coolatta — one of Dunkin's caffeine-free drinks — and an orange juice, along with an additional cup and mix the two beverages. The easiest option here would be to order a small Vanilla Bean Coolatta and a large empty cup to pour in with the juice.