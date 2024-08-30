You Can Buy Dunkin's Swirl Syrups, But It'll Cost You A Pretty Penny

While French vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha flavored drinks are firm fixtures on Dunkin's menu, your cravings for seasonal flavors peppermint mocha or butter pecan are becoming increasingly loud. Instead of waiting for their next sporadic appearance in stores, you reason you can make similar coffee drinks at home. Unfortunately, the beloved brand's flavored syrups come at a price. If you look closely on printed labels affixed to cartons, these containers are not actually for resale, so whatever you find online will be priced accordingly to their black-market value.

Even if you're familiar with all of Dunkin's secret menu drinks, you are technically not able to buy these flavored syrups. The syrups you do manage to find for sale on Amazon are most likely there at the hands of a rogue employee. Should you happen to get your mitts on a package, swirl syrups can cost more than $1 per fluid ounce. Unless you want to shell out close to $100 after shipping is involved, you may simply want to visit a store for a drink flavored with one of Dunkin's flavored swirls, instead.