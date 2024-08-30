You Can Buy Dunkin's Swirl Syrups, But It'll Cost You A Pretty Penny
While French vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha flavored drinks are firm fixtures on Dunkin's menu, your cravings for seasonal flavors peppermint mocha or butter pecan are becoming increasingly loud. Instead of waiting for their next sporadic appearance in stores, you reason you can make similar coffee drinks at home. Unfortunately, the beloved brand's flavored syrups come at a price. If you look closely on printed labels affixed to cartons, these containers are not actually for resale, so whatever you find online will be priced accordingly to their black-market value.
Even if you're familiar with all of Dunkin's secret menu drinks, you are technically not able to buy these flavored syrups. The syrups you do manage to find for sale on Amazon are most likely there at the hands of a rogue employee. Should you happen to get your mitts on a package, swirl syrups can cost more than $1 per fluid ounce. Unless you want to shell out close to $100 after shipping is involved, you may simply want to visit a store for a drink flavored with one of Dunkin's flavored swirls, instead.
Cravings be gone
For coffee fiends determined to make flavored coffee at home, other brands of syrups offer both sugar-free and original versions, and bottles can be found at more affordable price points. With a bit of thrifty culinary creativity, your next sweet treat of a beverage is waiting for you to pour it. Jordan's sugar-free skinny syrups cost around $10 for just over 25 fluid ounces, for example, and the brand's syrups offer an assortment of flavors ranging from s'mores to peanut butter cup. Similarly, Torani provides flavored syrup like chai tea spice for just under $15 for the same sized bottle. If browsing syrups feels bewildering, check out our ranking of coffee syrup brands before you buy.
Granted, that all-too-tempting Dunkin' coffee flavor that is perfectly married with the toasty sweetness of donut swirl syrup rests oh-so-nicely in hot and cold coffee recipes. For coffee lovers who make the splurge, a drizzle of this precious syrup is sure to turn their next homemade latte into a thing of beauty. Or, you may just want to succumb and head to Dunkin' to choose from a list of flavored syrups and sugar-free flavor shots while simultaneously protecting your savings account.