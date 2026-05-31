7 Fast Food Double Cheeseburgers, Ranked Worst To Best

What's better than a fast-food cheeseburger? A double cheeseburger — and it's not just because two is always better than one. After all, stacking two thick, restaurant-style burger patties on top of one another would result in an overwhelming colossus of beef. A single patty would be the way to go. Fast-food-style burgers, on the other hand, are traditionally thinner, cooked on a piping-hot flat-top grill for efficient, speedy cooking. A fast-food cheeseburger with a single patty is more topping than substance, with bread, cheese, and other extras overwhelming what is meant to be the star of the show: the beef.

Enter the double cheeseburger. Two patties mean double the surface area, which makes the burger's beef layer doubly seasoned and doubly affected by the Maillard reaction. The adjusted meat-to-toppings-to-bun ratio is much improved, with cheese acting as a glue between the patties and providing rich moisture to counteract any dryness from the beef.

Well, that's what a fast-food double cheeseburger should be. But in practice, what do fast food joints really have on offer? I tried seven double cheeseburgers from national chains to find out. With each double cheeseburger, I asked myself: Is the ratio of burger and cheese on point? Are the flavors of each ingredient balanced, too? And, well, is it good? Seven burgers later, here's what I found out.