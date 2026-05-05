9 Under-$5 Wendy's 2026 Menu Items To Order — And 3 To Skip
What is the true test of a fast food empire? If it's time, Wendy's has got it covered. The company has been around for more than 50 years and is solidly entrenched in the American fast food canon. More than 7,000 locations are open around the world. And like other chains of its caliber, it seeks to provide a consistent, convenient, and affordable product.
That formula -– consistent, convenient, and affordable –- makes up the lifeblood of the fast food industry. But I think that the affordability is the aspect that really gets at what makes fast food such an institution in the American diet. Any restaurant can make good food. It's fast food that offers it on the cheap.
I think that if one judges a fast-food menu by its cheapest options, one will get a good sense of its mettle. These days, that's probably anything that's $5 and under (long gone are the days of the extensive fast food dollar menu). So, I picked up a generous sample size of Wendy's items in that price range and tried them all. Were they affordable? Definitely. Were they worth it? That depended on taste, size, and quality. Here's a breakdown on where to put your pocket change at Wendy's.
Buy: Chicken Nuggets
I consider myself somewhat of a fast food chicken nugget connoisseur. While many left behind the chicken nugget early in their fast-food journeys, I have remained dedicated to the emulsified chunks of white meat, battered and fried in bite-sized chunks. And, as a chicken nugget fan, I'd had Wendy's iteration several times before and enjoyed them. This time was no different.
When discussing fast food chicken nuggets, the elephant in the room is always going to be how any nugget compares to the titan that is McNuggets. And while I love a good McNugget, these Wendy's chicken nuggets had more chicken flavor and were far less dry than the McNuggets I've had. The crust was seasoned, but not in a way that overpowered, and the exterior had an excellent crunch, even after steaming in a paper bag. These nuggets retain the simplicity inherent to the dish while being flavorful and crispy. Four nuggets cost me $3.39, but I would be more than willing to size up next time.
Buy: Chili
Wendy's chili is a hit product, and not exactly a sleeper hit either; it's been on the menu since the first location opened in 1969, where there were only three employees and one of them was tasked with making the chili. Eighty-three million servings are dished out in the U.S. every year, and some locations allow you to buy a bucket of the stuff. So, while this was my first time trying this chili, I knew it had stood the tests of time and millions of palates.
But was the chili good, or just "it's only $4.29, and this is a Wendy's" good? The answer is, it was actually good, period. The veggie base of celery, onions, and peppers was tender without being mushy, and added some natural sweetness. There were plenty of beans and beef, making it as hearty as a true chili should be, but the tomato-based broth was also well-seasoned and flavorful on its own. There was a very pleasant heat to the chili; it wasn't spicy per se, but there was a warmth that built with each bite that made it taste extra meaty and savory. The chili at Wendy's comes with crackers, and you can add on shredded cheese or hot sauce, but this was flavorful and meaty enough that I didn't need to add a thing.
Skip: Crispy Chicken Sandwich
This was my first time having a Wendy's chicken sandwich, so I was unaware of two things: One, that the chicken would be a patty instead of a fried chicken breast, and two, that this is a recent development. Wendy's swapped its fried chicken breast for a ground chicken patty at some point in the past few years, and there doesn't seem to be a lot of info out there as to why, or when exactly this happened. It likely saves Wendy's some money on these cheap, smaller menu items.
In essence, the chicken patty is a giant chicken nugget, which has a few effects. For starters, the size, shape, and seasoning were uniform and even throughout the sandwich. That means every bite of my sandwich had a nice thick bit of chicken, but it also means fewer nooks and crannies for textural interest, or for any condiments — in this sandwich's case, mayonnaise — to soak in. And with only that mayo, some lettuce, and a bun to accompany the chicken, it's no towering achievement of sandwich innovation. Overall, at $3.39, the crispy chicken sandwich amounted to no more than the sum of its parts; opting for a side of nuggets offers the same chicken experience, but at least that comes with a dipping sauce of your choice.
Buy: French fries
Since I was loading up on plenty of Wendy's items, I opted for a small order of french fries, which runs for $2.39. But a large order would have still been under $5, and I would have easily devoured it. Wendy's fries are thin-cut, as is desirable for a fast-food french fry, but they set themselves apart in the best way.
The fries are skin-on and seasoned simply with salt (Wendy's is the one major fast food chain that uses sea salt), giving them a more rustic texture and taste than many of their counterparts. These fries were wonderfully crispy on the inside while maintaining a soft and fluffy interior. They were thin and tender, but still sturdy enough to withstand breakage, just in case they end up dipped in a Frosty. With no convoluted seasoning blend, the simple yet satisfying fried potato flavor stood out, enhanced with just the right amount of salt. They were also hot and fresh — an always welcome surprise in the fast-food world. It's hard to imagine making any Wendy's stop and leaving these bad boys behind.
Buy: Crispy Chicken BLT
This $4.29 sandwich starts with the same base as the Crispy Chicken Sandwich — a chicken patty, mayo, and shredded lettuce inside a bun — but ups the ante with the addition of bacon, tomato, and cheese. I figured I'd like those base ingredients, just like I had when I'd tried them in the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. But would the sandwich be tasty in its own right?
The answer is yes, kind of. The acidity of the tomato, the creaminess of the mayo, the cool crispness of the lettuce, and the smokiness of the bacon made for a surprisingly refreshing breaded chicken sandwich with flavors that really complemented each other. But really, that's just the genius of the BLT ingredient trio. The addition of cheese was both unorthodox and unnecessary, and the bacon was rubbery, far from the crispness one looks for in any bacon sandwich.
Still, the flavors came together to make a super-savory chicken sandwich that I preferred to the original Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and a tasty chicken BLT at this price seems like a pretty good deal to me.
Buy: Chili Cheese Fries
A picture may sometimes speak a thousand words. This one only needs to say a few: These fries are not winning any beauty contest. Chili is already not a feast-for-the-eyes kind of food, but this strange, homogenous block of sadly coagulated fries was mixed with a chili that had separated into solid chunks that topped the dish and a soupy liquid that puddled at the bottom. With the whole thing being cemented together with a mortar of cheese sauce, the situation was off-putting, to put it lightly.
Here comes the but: It tasted very, very good. The fries soaked up the tomatoey, warmly spiced chili base while maintaining enough structure to be pulled apart and picked up by a fork. There was plenty of salty, creamy cheese sauce and chili pieces to go around, so every bite could have a little bit of everything, which you want when everything goes so well together. It was also a generous portion of the toppings and the fries themselves, even in a small size. At $4.79, this is a filling and genuinely tasty cheap option.
Buy: Spicy Chicken Nuggets
As previously mentioned, I have a lot of thoughts and feelings about chicken nuggets. One of those feelings is that there should be way more spicy chicken nuggets on offer. To my knowledge, Wendy's is the only fast-food giant to have them on its permanent menu. Its competitors seem to focus on spicy chicken sandwiches, and only occasionally tease customers with a limited-time offering of spicy chicken nuggets. That means Wendy's spicy nuggets are competing in a relatively uncrowded category.
The spicy nuggets cost $3.39, the same as the regular chicken nuggets, and I found them to have the same juicy interior. They also had the same pleasant contrast between the slightly bouncy chicken and the crispy exterior. But the coating on these nuggets, with their peppery seasoning blend and slightly orange hue, packed a spicy and flavorful punch all its own. The heat level was on the money; not so spicy that it's the only thing on the palate, but not so mild that it's barely a warm tickle. While I really enjoyed the regular Wendy's chicken nuggets, these are the ones I'd be most excited to spend my $3 and change on.
Skip: Jr. Cheeseburger
To be fair, Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger isn't trying to be anything it's not. Its very name declares its small size and straightforward nature. The Jr. Cheeseburger consists of a single, smaller-sized square beef patty topped with American cheese, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard.
The beef patty was tasty enough -– the famously fresh, never frozen square Wendy's patties have a nice beefy flavor that isn't too salty or greasy. But with just one very small, thin patty, the burger felt like it was lacking moisture; even with the ketchup and mustard, it was somehow both over-sauced and dry.
And even compared with the other inexpensive menu offerings, this thing was small. Sure, it's only $2.79, but the Jr. Cheeseburger has only slightly more heft than a slider. A barely-there patty with bare-bones toppings amounts to little more than a snack, and there are much tastier and bigger options at an only slightly higher price point.
Buy: Double Stack
The Double Stack may have a big-sounding name, but it sells for a decidedly small price of $3.89. While this economical burger uses the same small-sized patty as the Jr. lineup, it features two instead of just one. The effect is something like a smash burger: Two thin patties stacked together made for maximum surface area, boosting flavor. The American cheese is sandwiched between the two patties instead of resting on top. This was a subtle but impactful upgrade, as the rich cheese remained gooey and melted instead of coagulating amongst the various other toppings.
The ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickles that were somehow both too much and too little on the Jr. Cheeseburger made for the perfect balance of flavors and textures on the Double Stack. This burger tasted plenty beefy, thanks to the sandwich doubling up on the simple yet savory patties. The more-than-reasonable price is just a bonus.
Skip: Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger
The Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger shares the straightforward approach of the plain Jr. Cheeseburger: it's less burger, for less money. That means it shares some components: a single small beef patty, a sandwich bun, and American cheese. Of course, this version comes with bacon on top. But surprisingly, the rest of the burger's toppings are standard fare yet completely different than those on the Jr. Cheeseburger. Instead of pickles, onion, mayo, and ketchup, it's topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Alongside the bacon, this burger's construction makes it feel like a beef version of the Crispy Chicken BLT.
And, as with the chicken sandwich, those toppings made for a great combo. But the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger just has too little meat to match them, making the whole thing distinctly un-burger-like. It's only $3.79, but even that feels like too much for so little, since the next item costs less than a dollar more.
Buy: Bacon Double Stack
The Bacon Double Stack narrowly makes it to this $5-and-under list thanks to its $4.49 price point. Be that as it may, it feels like one of the best deals on the list. Like the regular Double Stack is to the Jr. Cheeseburger, the Bacon Double Stack is superior to the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger as the budget bacon burger option. While the meager, thin patty on the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger made it feel like more of a bacon and beef sandwich than a bacon-topped burger, the Double Stack's two patties threw things back into balance. The bacon lacked any crispness, but there was plenty of it, and it contributed a nice chew and smoky flavor.
This burger shares the same toppings as the regular Double Stack: Ketchup, mayo, onion, and pickles. This combo felt more classic than the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger's BLT-like toppings, and it highlighted the meaty and savory flavors of the burger.
With doubled-up patties and bacon, this burger has a heft in both flavor and amount of meat. Make no mistake, this is still a small burger, but the price feels quite reasonable for a burger with some premium flavor.
Buy: Caramel Vanilla Swirl Frosty
No Wendy's trip would be complete without a Frosty. The semi-frozen treat has been on the menu since the very first location opened, and hundreds of millions of them sell every year. Thicker than a milkshake but thinner than soft serve, the Frosty has been a near-mandatory addition to a Wendy's meal (as dessert and weirdly perfect french fry dip). So I knew I was going to be getting a Frosty one way or another.
All kinds of limited-time flavors and add-ons have come and gone from the Frosty lineup. My Caramel Vanilla Swirl Frosty was one of the more straightforward options on the current menu, and its components were as simple as the name implies: a classic vanilla Frosty with a thick, sweet caramel swirled around the cup and on top.
Do I wish the caramel flavor had been more pronounced? Yes. Was it delicious? Also yes. There's just something about the distinct texture of a Frosty that can't be beat, and the occasional pop of rich, sweet caramel was addictive. A small size is $2.99, and well worth it, but almost all Frosty varieties come in under $5, so I say: Pick whatever flavor you like, just don't skip it.
Methodology
My methodology was centered on the question of which items from Wendy's priced at $5 or less were worthwhile purchases. First and foremost, I evaluated the taste of each component and the overall composition of every applicable menu item. That meant noting seasoning, flavor, and balance. While texture was a significant factor when evaluating certain items, I kept the inherent softening effects of food packaging and travel in mind. I purchased and tried each item from the same location at the same time in an effort to ensure consistency.
Other than the Frosty, I tried each item twice, once fresh and once reheated the next day. Only flavor was taken into account upon reheating, as other aspects were likely to suffer during overnight refrigeration.
After evaluating each item on its merit as a dish, I also considered the size or quantity of the item relative to the price to see how affordability intersected with value.