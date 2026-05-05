9 Under-$5 Wendy's 2026 Menu Items To Order — And 3 To Skip

What is the true test of a fast food empire? If it's time, Wendy's has got it covered. The company has been around for more than 50 years and is solidly entrenched in the American fast food canon. More than 7,000 locations are open around the world. And like other chains of its caliber, it seeks to provide a consistent, convenient, and affordable product.

That formula -– consistent, convenient, and affordable –- makes up the lifeblood of the fast food industry. But I think that the affordability is the aspect that really gets at what makes fast food such an institution in the American diet. Any restaurant can make good food. It's fast food that offers it on the cheap.

I think that if one judges a fast-food menu by its cheapest options, one will get a good sense of its mettle. These days, that's probably anything that's $5 and under (long gone are the days of the extensive fast food dollar menu). So, I picked up a generous sample size of Wendy's items in that price range and tried them all. Were they affordable? Definitely. Were they worth it? That depended on taste, size, and quality. Here's a breakdown on where to put your pocket change at Wendy's.