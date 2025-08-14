Why Fries Dipped In A Wendy's Frosty Will Always Be The Best

Some fast food combinations are simply classics, and the Frosty and fries from Wendy's is a prime example. Many people have fond memories of the first time they tried dipping a salty Wendy's fry into the sweet and creamy ice cream treat (that's definitely different from a milkshake). Now the brand itself has celebrated the practice with posts on X that say things like "If you don't dip your fries in your #Frosty, you aren't living life." If you've ever watched someone dip their fries in a Frosty with a raised eyebrow, though, you may have wondered what exactly makes the combination so beloved. As it turns out, there's a scientific explanation.

While a Frosty is smooth, cold, and sweet, french fries are warm and salty. Both the flavors and the temperatures play against each other, creating a complex and delicious combination. American University professor of chemistry Matt Hartings told Thrillist, "When you look at how chefs develop their meals, they want to strike balance of flavors, and make sure everything play well together [...] The fries have to be crispy and hot, the Frosty has to be cold. The fries bring the savory and the Frosty brings the sweet. It's basic chemistry, really." And though the flavors are working against each other, they also enhance one another, as salt is a flavor enhancer that can even be used to improve store-bought ice cream.