The Best Technique To Cook Thick, Restaurant-Style Burgers

First, you'll need to get the ingredients together and ensure they're good, fresh ones. The fresher and higher-quality your ingredients are, the better your burger will be because fresh goods hold more flavor. Plus, they're better for you because they have fewer preservatives and higher nutritional value. We suggest using 80% lean beef as it has better flavor and texture, in whatever quantity is needed to make the number of burgers you'll be serving. Follow these tips for making the perfect burger patties, and aim to make your patties between 1½ and 2 inches thick. Here are some great burger recipes that you can try out. Next, preheat your oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit.

While heating, grease an oven rack with cooking spray and pop it on top of a baking tray. By doing this, you create a little space between the tray and your patties, which allows the heat to flow all around them. This is called convection heating, and it makes for super-even cooking. A useful tip is to line the baking tray with greased baking paper, which makes cleaning up after cooking much easier. Season your burger patties, then place them evenly onto the rack and pop them into the middle of the oven for 35 to 45 minutes. The middle zone, as it's called, supports all-around even heat distribution.

After around a half hour, use a meat thermometer to test the doneness of the patties. The internal temperature should be 120 degrees Fahrenheit for rare doneness, 135 degrees for medium, and 145 degrees for medium-to-well-done. When done, take them out of the oven and let them rest for 15 to 20 minutes while you heat a cast iron skillet with 1 tablespoon of avocado or coconut oil to high heat. These oils work well because they both have a high smoke point. When the oil starts smoking, carefully put your patties into the pan so you don't get burned by any splatters of oil. Finally, sear them for 60 to 90 seconds on each side, then serve them immediately in your favorite burger style.

