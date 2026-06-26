Bourbon Banana Bread Recipe

By Ksenia Prints
Bourbon banana bread on platter with banana slices, bourbon sauce, tea, and a bourbon bottle. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Banana bread tends to be one of those tried-and-true recipes people don't experiment with all that often. We all have a recipe and method in our back pocket, stashed for when we have some mushy bananas or feel like baking but don't know what else to make. Maybe we're willing to experiment with a unique flavor combination or if we're looking for a gluten-free or vegan option. But a banana bread with four stages? Involving a flambé torch? The result would have to be magnificent to convince you to give another banana bread recipe a try. Luckily, this recipe is.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I've made countless banana bread recipes over the years. I've read all the best tips and incorporated them into my baking. So when the challenge came up to combine bourbon and banana bread, I knew exactly the direction I wanted to go. Instead of mashing overripe bananas, we flambé them first, doused in sugar, butter, and bourbon. When the alcohol burns and the sugar deepens, we're left with bananas that are soft, deep in flavor, and caramel-brown in color. They provide the perfect filling, as well as a topping, for our bread.

We use more bourbon in a rich caramel sauce with a kick, and pour it on top of a tangy cream cheese frosting. The resulting banana bread is impressive, and the kind of recipe that will haunt you with its deep layers of flavor. 

Gather the ingredients for this bourbon banana bread

Ingredients for this bourbon banana bread. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

For the flambéed bananas that will form one of the main building blocks of this banana bread, you'll need unsalted butter, brown sugar, ripe bananas, and bourbon. For the banana bread batter itself, you'll need all-purpose flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, unsalted butter, brown sugar, large eggs, vanilla extract, and sour cream. 

For the bourbon caramel sauce that will accompany our banana bread, you'll need brown sugar, bourbon, heavy cream, unsalted butter, and a pinch of salt. And for the cream cheese frosting, grab some room temperature cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.

Step 1: Preheat the oven

Oven set to 350 F. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: Prep the pan

Prepared loaf pan. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment.

Step 3: Melt the butter and sugar

Whisking butter and sugar in pan. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Melt the butter and brown sugar in a wide skillet over medium-high heat until bubbling.

Step 4: Cook the bananas

Bananas in pan. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Add the banana slices in a single layer and cook 2 minutes per side until caramelized.

Step 5: Flambé the bananas

Flambeed bananas in pan. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Remove the pan from the heat, add ¼ cup bourbon, tilt the pan away from you, and return to the heat. Carefully ignite the bourbon with a long match or crème brûlée torch and let the flames die out completely on their own.

Step 6: Cool the bananas

Flambeed bananas on baking sheet, and besides pan with bourbon drippings. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Transfer the bananas to a baking tray covered in parchment paper or a silicone mat for cooling. Reserve the pan drippings for the sauce.

Step 7: Make the dry mix

Whisking dry ingredients in bowl. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl.

Step 8: Make the wet mix

Whisking wet ingredients in bowl. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

In a separate bowl, whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, and sour cream until smooth.

Step 9: Mash the bananas

Flambeed bananas on plate, on baking sheet, and besides pan with bourbon drippings. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Set aside 8–10 banana slices for the topping. Mash the remaining flambéed bananas, keeping some chunky texture, and mix them into the wet mixture.

Step 10: Combine the batter

Raw banana bread batter in bowl. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined, but do not overmix.

Step 11: Pour into the pan

Pan with raw banana bread. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

Step 12: Bake the banana bread

Baked banana bread. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Bake for 60–65 minutes until a skewer inserted into the center comes out with moist crumbs (not wet batter). If the top browns too fast, tent with foil after 40 minutes. Cool in the pan 15 minutes before turning out.

Step 13: Make the bourbon caramel

Spatula in pan with melted sugar and bourbon Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

While the cake bakes, make the sauce. Return the reserved skillet with pan drippings to medium heat. Add the brown sugar and stir until dissolved. Add the remaining ¼ cup bourbon, cook 1 minute.

Step 14: Add the cream

Spatula in pan with caramel sauce. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Pour in the heavy cream, bring to a simmer. Add the butter, stir until incorporated. Add the salt. Simmer 3–4 minutes until slightly thickened.

Step 15: Whip the cream cheese

Whipping cream cheese in bowl. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

To make the frosting, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth and spreadable.

Step 16: Decorate the banana bread

Overhead view of banana bread with caramel sauce. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cake. Top with some of the bourbon caramel sauce.

Step 17: Garnish with bananas

Overhead view of bourbon banana bread with caramel sauce. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Arrange the reserved banana slices on top.

Step 18: Serve the bourbon banana bread

Bourbon banana bread on platter with banana slices, bourbon sauce, tea, and a bourbon bottle. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Serve the banana bread sliced with the remaining warm bourbon caramel sauce on the side.

What can I serve with bourbon banana bread?

Bourbon Banana Bread Recipe

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With flambéed bananas, cream cheese icing, and a bourbon-spiked caramel sauce, this bourbon banana bread is truly over the top, and well-worth the effort.

Prep Time
30
minutes
Cook Time
1.08
hours
servings
10
Slices
Bourbon banana bread on platter with banana slices, bourbon sauce, tea, and a bourbon bottle.
Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes

Ingredients

  • For the flambéed bananas
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 4 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced into ½-inch rounds
  • ¼ cup bourbon
  • For the banana bread batter
  • 1½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
  • ¾ cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • Flambéed banana mixture from above (reserve 8–10 slices for topping)
  • For the bourbon caramel sauce
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • ¼ cup bourbon
  • ½ cup heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Pinch of salt
  • For the cream cheese layer
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
  • 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment.
  3. Melt the butter and brown sugar in a wide skillet over medium-high heat until bubbling.
  4. Add the banana slices in a single layer and cook 2 minutes per side until caramelized.
  5. Remove the pan from the heat, add ¼ cup bourbon, tilt the pan away from you, and return to the heat. Carefully ignite the bourbon with a long match or creme brulee torch and let the flames die out completely on their own.
  6. Transfer the bananas to a baking tray covered in parchment paper or a silicone mat for cooling. Reserve the pan drippings for the sauce.
  7. Whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl.
  8. In a separate bowl, whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, and sour cream until smooth.
  9. Set aside 8–10 banana slices for the topping. Mash the remaining flambéed bananas, keeping some chunky texture, and mix them into the wet mixture.
  10. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined, but do not overmix.
  11. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
  12. Bake for 60–65 minutes until a skewer inserted into the center comes out with moist crumbs (not wet batter). If the top browns too fast, tent with foil after 40 minutes. Cool in the pan 15 minutes before turning out.
  13. While the cake bakes, make the sauce. Return the reserved skillet with pan drippings to medium heat. Add the brown sugar and stir until dissolved. Add the remaining ¼ cup bourbon, cook 1 minute.
  14. Pour in the heavy cream, bring to a simmer. Add the butter, stir until incorporated. Add the salt. Simmer 3–4 minutes until slightly thickened.
  15. To make the frosting, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth and spreadable.
  16. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cake. Top with some of the bourbon caramel sauce.
  17. Arrange the reserved banana slices on top.
  18. Serve the banana bread sliced with the remaining warm bourbon caramel sauce on the side.
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What adaptations can you make to this banana bread recipe?

Overhead view of sliced banana bread. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

This banana bread has a lot of stages, and you can play around and simplify things for each of them. You can also take each of them in another direction. We have a few ideas to get you started on your bourbon banana bread experimentation journey.

If the flambé stage intimidates you, or you don't have a torch, you can simply caramelize the bananas in butter and brown sugar without the bourbon or flame. But if you're willing to give it a try, read our tips for flambéing like a professional chef to get you set. You could also add even more flavor to the mix and maybe throw in a split vanilla bean and star anise before setting your pan on fire.

To avoid the tricky process of making caramel, which can be rife with error, you can go with a store-bought version and heat it up in a saucepan on the stovetop with a splash of bourbon. Let it cook for 10 minutes on a simmer to cook down the alcohol's bite, and you'll be left with a well-rounded caramel that didn't take as much work.

How can I stop my caramel sauce from seizing?

Banana bread slice on a plate with banana bread in background. Ksenia Prints/Tasting Table

Caramel has a tendency to seize, which means that it turns grainy or hardens into a clump. This happens when the sugar crystallizes too fast. This is usually caused by temperature shock if the heat is set too high, or from being stirred at the wrong moment. It can also burn from being left unattended at too high a temperature.

The most common cause is that the temperature difference is too great when you add the cream. If it's too cold, the hot sugar will panic and "seize," making your caramel inedible. The easiest way to prevent this is to take your cream out of the fridge and bring it to room temperature about 10 to 30 minutes before making the caramel. You can also add a small squeeze of lemon juice to the sugar early on as a preventative measure.

Also, although it's tempting, resist the urge to stir your caramel. It's better to swirl the pan gently until the cream is fully incorporated, at which point stirring becomes safe. And if your sauce does, in fact, seize, don't panic — simply warm up a bit of cream in the microwave and add it to your caramel, stirring it over low heat.

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