Bourbon Banana Bread Recipe

Banana bread tends to be one of those tried-and-true recipes people don't experiment with all that often. We all have a recipe and method in our back pocket, stashed for when we have some mushy bananas or feel like baking but don't know what else to make. Maybe we're willing to experiment with a unique flavor combination or if we're looking for a gluten-free or vegan option. But a banana bread with four stages? Involving a flambé torch? The result would have to be magnificent to convince you to give another banana bread recipe a try. Luckily, this recipe is.

As a recipe developer and blogger, I've made countless banana bread recipes over the years. I've read all the best tips and incorporated them into my baking. So when the challenge came up to combine bourbon and banana bread, I knew exactly the direction I wanted to go. Instead of mashing overripe bananas, we flambé them first, doused in sugar, butter, and bourbon. When the alcohol burns and the sugar deepens, we're left with bananas that are soft, deep in flavor, and caramel-brown in color. They provide the perfect filling, as well as a topping, for our bread.

We use more bourbon in a rich caramel sauce with a kick, and pour it on top of a tangy cream cheese frosting. The resulting banana bread is impressive, and the kind of recipe that will haunt you with its deep layers of flavor.