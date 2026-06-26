Bourbon Banana Bread Recipe
Banana bread tends to be one of those tried-and-true recipes people don't experiment with all that often. We all have a recipe and method in our back pocket, stashed for when we have some mushy bananas or feel like baking but don't know what else to make. Maybe we're willing to experiment with a unique flavor combination or if we're looking for a gluten-free or vegan option. But a banana bread with four stages? Involving a flambé torch? The result would have to be magnificent to convince you to give another banana bread recipe a try. Luckily, this recipe is.
As a recipe developer and blogger, I've made countless banana bread recipes over the years. I've read all the best tips and incorporated them into my baking. So when the challenge came up to combine bourbon and banana bread, I knew exactly the direction I wanted to go. Instead of mashing overripe bananas, we flambé them first, doused in sugar, butter, and bourbon. When the alcohol burns and the sugar deepens, we're left with bananas that are soft, deep in flavor, and caramel-brown in color. They provide the perfect filling, as well as a topping, for our bread.
We use more bourbon in a rich caramel sauce with a kick, and pour it on top of a tangy cream cheese frosting. The resulting banana bread is impressive, and the kind of recipe that will haunt you with its deep layers of flavor.
Gather the ingredients for this bourbon banana bread
For the flambéed bananas that will form one of the main building blocks of this banana bread, you'll need unsalted butter, brown sugar, ripe bananas, and bourbon. For the banana bread batter itself, you'll need all-purpose flour, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, unsalted butter, brown sugar, large eggs, vanilla extract, and sour cream.
For the bourbon caramel sauce that will accompany our banana bread, you'll need brown sugar, bourbon, heavy cream, unsalted butter, and a pinch of salt. And for the cream cheese frosting, grab some room temperature cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prep the pan
Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment.
Step 3: Melt the butter and sugar
Melt the butter and brown sugar in a wide skillet over medium-high heat until bubbling.
Step 4: Cook the bananas
Add the banana slices in a single layer and cook 2 minutes per side until caramelized.
Step 5: Flambé the bananas
Remove the pan from the heat, add ¼ cup bourbon, tilt the pan away from you, and return to the heat. Carefully ignite the bourbon with a long match or crème brûlée torch and let the flames die out completely on their own.
Step 6: Cool the bananas
Transfer the bananas to a baking tray covered in parchment paper or a silicone mat for cooling. Reserve the pan drippings for the sauce.
Step 7: Make the dry mix
Whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl.
Step 8: Make the wet mix
In a separate bowl, whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, and sour cream until smooth.
Step 9: Mash the bananas
Set aside 8–10 banana slices for the topping. Mash the remaining flambéed bananas, keeping some chunky texture, and mix them into the wet mixture.
Step 10: Combine the batter
Fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined, but do not overmix.
Step 11: Pour into the pan
Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
Step 12: Bake the banana bread
Bake for 60–65 minutes until a skewer inserted into the center comes out with moist crumbs (not wet batter). If the top browns too fast, tent with foil after 40 minutes. Cool in the pan 15 minutes before turning out.
Step 13: Make the bourbon caramel
While the cake bakes, make the sauce. Return the reserved skillet with pan drippings to medium heat. Add the brown sugar and stir until dissolved. Add the remaining ¼ cup bourbon, cook 1 minute.
Step 14: Add the cream
Pour in the heavy cream, bring to a simmer. Add the butter, stir until incorporated. Add the salt. Simmer 3–4 minutes until slightly thickened.
Step 15: Whip the cream cheese
To make the frosting, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth and spreadable.
Step 16: Decorate the banana bread
Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cake. Top with some of the bourbon caramel sauce.
Step 17: Garnish with bananas
Arrange the reserved banana slices on top.
Step 18: Serve the bourbon banana bread
Serve the banana bread sliced with the remaining warm bourbon caramel sauce on the side.
What can I serve with bourbon banana bread?
Bourbon Banana Bread Recipe
With flambéed bananas, cream cheese icing, and a bourbon-spiked caramel sauce, this bourbon banana bread is truly over the top, and well-worth the effort.
Ingredients
- For the flambéed bananas
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced into ½-inch rounds
- ¼ cup bourbon
- For the banana bread batter
- 1½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled
- ¾ cup brown sugar, packed
- 2 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ cup sour cream
- Flambéed banana mixture from above (reserve 8–10 slices for topping)
- For the bourbon caramel sauce
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup bourbon
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- Pinch of salt
- For the cream cheese layer
- 4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Grease a 9x5-inch loaf pan and line it with parchment.
- Melt the butter and brown sugar in a wide skillet over medium-high heat until bubbling.
- Add the banana slices in a single layer and cook 2 minutes per side until caramelized.
- Remove the pan from the heat, add ¼ cup bourbon, tilt the pan away from you, and return to the heat. Carefully ignite the bourbon with a long match or creme brulee torch and let the flames die out completely on their own.
- Transfer the bananas to a baking tray covered in parchment paper or a silicone mat for cooling. Reserve the pan drippings for the sauce.
- Whisk the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt in a small bowl.
- In a separate bowl, whisk the melted butter, brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, and sour cream until smooth.
- Set aside 8–10 banana slices for the topping. Mash the remaining flambéed bananas, keeping some chunky texture, and mix them into the wet mixture.
- Fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined, but do not overmix.
- Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
- Bake for 60–65 minutes until a skewer inserted into the center comes out with moist crumbs (not wet batter). If the top browns too fast, tent with foil after 40 minutes. Cool in the pan 15 minutes before turning out.
- While the cake bakes, make the sauce. Return the reserved skillet with pan drippings to medium heat. Add the brown sugar and stir until dissolved. Add the remaining ¼ cup bourbon, cook 1 minute.
- Pour in the heavy cream, bring to a simmer. Add the butter, stir until incorporated. Add the salt. Simmer 3–4 minutes until slightly thickened.
- To make the frosting, beat the cream cheese, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth and spreadable.
- Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cake. Top with some of the bourbon caramel sauce.
- Arrange the reserved banana slices on top.
- Serve the banana bread sliced with the remaining warm bourbon caramel sauce on the side.
What adaptations can you make to this banana bread recipe?
This banana bread has a lot of stages, and you can play around and simplify things for each of them. You can also take each of them in another direction. We have a few ideas to get you started on your bourbon banana bread experimentation journey.
If the flambé stage intimidates you, or you don't have a torch, you can simply caramelize the bananas in butter and brown sugar without the bourbon or flame. But if you're willing to give it a try, read our tips for flambéing like a professional chef to get you set. You could also add even more flavor to the mix and maybe throw in a split vanilla bean and star anise before setting your pan on fire.
To avoid the tricky process of making caramel, which can be rife with error, you can go with a store-bought version and heat it up in a saucepan on the stovetop with a splash of bourbon. Let it cook for 10 minutes on a simmer to cook down the alcohol's bite, and you'll be left with a well-rounded caramel that didn't take as much work.
How can I stop my caramel sauce from seizing?
Caramel has a tendency to seize, which means that it turns grainy or hardens into a clump. This happens when the sugar crystallizes too fast. This is usually caused by temperature shock if the heat is set too high, or from being stirred at the wrong moment. It can also burn from being left unattended at too high a temperature.
The most common cause is that the temperature difference is too great when you add the cream. If it's too cold, the hot sugar will panic and "seize," making your caramel inedible. The easiest way to prevent this is to take your cream out of the fridge and bring it to room temperature about 10 to 30 minutes before making the caramel. You can also add a small squeeze of lemon juice to the sugar early on as a preventative measure.
Also, although it's tempting, resist the urge to stir your caramel. It's better to swirl the pan gently until the cream is fully incorporated, at which point stirring becomes safe. And if your sauce does, in fact, seize, don't panic — simply warm up a bit of cream in the microwave and add it to your caramel, stirring it over low heat.