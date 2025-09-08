Whip Up McDonald's Caramel Frappe At Home In Just 5 Minutes
This DIY creamy McDonald's caramel frappe recipe is just as creamy, sweet, and full of caffeinated goodness as the one you can get at the fast food establishment. That it comes at a fraction of the cost and with none of the hassle of getting the original is just a couple more reasons you'll want to whip up this easy blended coffee drink.
If starting your morning with an iced coffee has become your summer routine, but the drive-through feels too far and your wallet is growing lighter, then our DIY version is the perfect solution for you. Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest tested a few different combinations to uncover the secret to just the right frappe consistency — akin to a creamy slushie, but much smoother. And now, we're here to spill all the coffee beans on how to replicate this McDonald's staple in the comfort of your own kitchen.
All you need to make this drink are a few kitchen staples and a recipe that has a couple of unusual twists. But trust the process, and you'll end up with a drink worthy of a celebration.
Gather the ingredients for this frappe recipe
The coffee base of this drink is made with instant coffee granules. And no, this is not an error — using a strong instant coffee brand like the Nescafé Gold Espresso Intense, or the Standard Espresso gives you an espresso-like taste, with even more punch because you can add more granules. Then, you'll need cold whole milk, store-bought caramel sauce, granulated sugar, and ice. But our other secret ingredient is xanthan gum, of which you need very little, but which absolutely shouldn't be skipped if you want that signature frappe consistency. Finally, for topping, grab some of your favorite whipped cream, or make your own using your preferred method.
Step 1: Mix instant coffee
In a small bowl or cup, combine the instant coffee granules with 2 tablespoons of warm water and stir until fully dissolved.
Step 2: Combine the frappe ingredients
In a blender, add the cold whole milk, dissolved coffee, caramel sauce, sugar, and xanthan gum.
Step 3: Blend the frappe
Blend on high for about 30 seconds to 1 minute, until the mixture is smooth and slightly thickened.
Step 4: Add ice
Add the ice cubes to the blender and pulse a few times, until the ice is crushed and the frappe is frothy and creamy. Avoid over-blending to keep a nice texture.
Step 5: Pour into a glass
Pour the frappe into a tall glass.
Step 6: Garnish with whipped cream and caramel
Top generously with whipped cream and drizzle with extra caramel sauce.
Step 7: Serve with a straw
Serve the frappe with a straw.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|268
|Total Fat
|10.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|33.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|35.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|33.4 g
|Sodium
|193.6 mg
|Protein
|8.7 g
How does xanthan gum work in making this drink?
Xanthan gum is a powerful thickening and stabilizing agent that turns this caramel frappe from an icy, watery slushie into the creamy, dreamy drink that makes McDonald's frappes so popular. Typically, xanthan gum is used in gluten-free baking, but here we rely on its binding and thickening qualities to give our drink the perfect texture.
When mixed with liquid, in this case, milk and water from the ice, xanthan gum turns into a gel-like substance that prevents the water molecules from separating. Just ⅛ of a teaspoon is enough to give us dramatic results and completely change the drink's mouthfeel. Much more than that, and you might end up with an aftertaste that better belongs in a chemistry lab than your morning drink.
The xanthan gum is particularly effective here thanks to the blending, which disperses the substance evenly throughout the mixture. It won't make the drink gummy, but will instead help it coat your mouth with a smooth, velvety texture.
Can you make this frappe non-dairy?
You can absolutely make this frappe non-dairy, which is another advantage this copycat McDonald's caramel frappe has over its competition. You can use your favorite non-dairy milk in place of the whole milk, and if you're feeling indulgent, use a non-dairy caramel and a vegan whipped topping for garnish.
Our favorite milk to use for drinks is coconut milk, because it creates the richest, most indulgent frappe with a slightly tropical aftertaste. Other than that, cashew and oat milk would also work well. If going the non-dairy route, don't skip the xanthan gum, as without the creaminess of dairy, it's especially crucial to get the right texture.
For the whipped topping, coconut whipped cream or store-bought non-dairy whipped topping would do just as well as the regular version. You can even whip your own coconut cream by chilling a can of full-fat coconut milk overnight and whipping the solidified part. Most store-bought caramel sauce is naturally dairy-free, but you can also make your own with coconut milk and sugar.