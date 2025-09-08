Whip Up McDonald's Caramel Frappe At Home In Just 5 Minutes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This DIY creamy McDonald's caramel frappe recipe is just as creamy, sweet, and full of caffeinated goodness as the one you can get at the fast food establishment. That it comes at a fraction of the cost and with none of the hassle of getting the original is just a couple more reasons you'll want to whip up this easy blended coffee drink.

If starting your morning with an iced coffee has become your summer routine, but the drive-through feels too far and your wallet is growing lighter, then our DIY version is the perfect solution for you. Ksenia Prints of My Mocktail Forest tested a few different combinations to uncover the secret to just the right frappe consistency — akin to a creamy slushie, but much smoother. And now, we're here to spill all the coffee beans on how to replicate this McDonald's staple in the comfort of your own kitchen.

All you need to make this drink are a few kitchen staples and a recipe that has a couple of unusual twists. But trust the process, and you'll end up with a drink worthy of a celebration.