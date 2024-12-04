The Secret Weapon You Need To Combat Dry, Crumbly Gluten-Free Cakes
Though they may be created for those with a gluten intolerance in mind, the taste and texture of a gluten-free cake can be completely the same as any other cake. However, it's not uncommon for the treats to end up devoid of moisture, causing them to fall apart. Thankfully, a bit of xanthan gum is all you need to prevent that.
Apart from milk and butter for a moist feel and eggs to help bind things together, gluten is a key component in cakes. The protein is responsible for holding gas bubbles inside dough, providing cakes with a light, airy structure. It's naturally found in things like wheat, rye, and barley, so those with an intolerance to it must spring for gluten-free flours like tapioca or almond, rather than going for the standard all-purpose flour. However, this results in cake that lacks a major ingredient that holds everything together.
Xanthan gum helps to remedy this. The ingredient comes from a bacteria that occurs when sugar is fermented and is then turned into a powder that works as the perfect replacement for gluten. It's a multi-use product that's used in everything from sauces to salad dressings, but it works especially well in gluten-free baking. The fine powder holds the cake batter's ingredients together and also adds thickness and body to it, resulting in a perfectly structured cake. It's also tasteless, fitting seamlessly into every gluten-free cake imaginable.
How should you use xanthan gum when baking?
Since xanthan gum is a powder, it should be whisked with the flour, baking soda, and other dry ingredients. Once they're well combined, you can proceed with adding in the liquid components of the cake. A small amount of xanthan gum goes a long way in ensuring your cake is well-structured and moist, and there's a formula you can follow to figure out how much to add to the batter. About a ¼ to ½ teaspoon of xanthan gum is needed for every cup of flour, so with a gluten-free chocolate cake that calls for two cups of flour, you'll need one teaspoon of xanthan gum.
The exact amount you add depends on the recipe, but it's better to start out with a slightly smaller amount. Using too much xanthan gum could make your cake end up with an extremely sticky texture, and it can also lead to digestive issues. If you're using a gluten-free flour blend, it's important to check that it doesn't already contain xanthan gum. Blends like Bob's Red Mill Gluten Free 1-to-1 Baking Flour feature the ingredient, so there's no need to add your own.