The Secret Weapon You Need To Combat Dry, Crumbly Gluten-Free Cakes

Though they may be created for those with a gluten intolerance in mind, the taste and texture of a gluten-free cake can be completely the same as any other cake. However, it's not uncommon for the treats to end up devoid of moisture, causing them to fall apart. Thankfully, a bit of xanthan gum is all you need to prevent that.

Apart from milk and butter for a moist feel and eggs to help bind things together, gluten is a key component in cakes. The protein is responsible for holding gas bubbles inside dough, providing cakes with a light, airy structure. It's naturally found in things like wheat, rye, and barley, so those with an intolerance to it must spring for gluten-free flours like tapioca or almond, rather than going for the standard all-purpose flour. However, this results in cake that lacks a major ingredient that holds everything together.

Xanthan gum helps to remedy this. The ingredient comes from a bacteria that occurs when sugar is fermented and is then turned into a powder that works as the perfect replacement for gluten. It's a multi-use product that's used in everything from sauces to salad dressings, but it works especially well in gluten-free baking. The fine powder holds the cake batter's ingredients together and also adds thickness and body to it, resulting in a perfectly structured cake. It's also tasteless, fitting seamlessly into every gluten-free cake imaginable.

