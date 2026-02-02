I'm A Professional Baker. Here's How To Make The Best Banana Bread At Home

Something as classic as banana bread is often overlooked as a simple bake, but you shouldn't underestimate how some key tips can help you bake banana bread that's perfectly moist, not overwhelmingly sweet, and tender to the bite — ultimately, a classic recipe that stands out from the rest. As a professional baker, to make the best banana bread, I like to get specific with my ingredients.

With a relatively straightforward baked good like banana bread, every ingredient counts. That means the bananas need to be overly ripe and covered in brown spots for the best flavor and sweetness of the final baked breakfast bread. For the sugar, some bakers like to use all granulated sugar in the recipe, while I prefer to use a mix of brown and white sugar since I find the brown sugar gives the treat a little caramelization and depth that works perfectly with the sweet bananas. For the fat in the recipe, I use melted butter, which I find gives the bread a richer taste than most vegetable oils.

And then there's the matter of spices and extracts. Many recipes list a simple spice addition of a couple of teaspoons of cinnamon and some vanilla extract. However, some leave out the vanilla extract or skip out on a more complex spice blend, like cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg, or pumpkin pie spice, which can accentuate the breakfast bread's taste and take it to another level altogether.