7 '80s Chain Restaurants That Beat The Odds And Are Still Going Strong

Much to the chagrin of anyone born between 1980 and 1989, we're coming up on four, or even five, decades since that magical period. But fear not possibly middle-aged readers, as not everything has changed since then — especially in regards to some particularly rad restaurants that are still totally tubular today. To translate that into today-speak, there's a few familiar chain restaurants that people are visiting just as much these days as they did back then.

Not every beloved restaurant remained unscathed however. For example, Sizzler may have helped define 1980s dining, but it's now a shell of its former self. A mention of Chi-Chi's or Ground Round to an older relative might bring a tear to their eye as they flashback to memories of Tex-Mex meals or eating burgers while peanut shells adorned the floor. You might also find them rewatching scenes from "Austin Powers" just so they can remember the good times they may have had at Bob's Big Boy.

Even though some of these restaurants were established prior to that fabulous decade of big hair and hanging out at malls, all of these chains really found their footing during that time and became some of the most popular restaurants of the '80s. The designs may be different, the logos may have changed, and those menu prices certainly aren't as low as they once were, but for anyone who frequented these chains then and now, the feeling of nostalgia is as strong as the taste of whatever you're eating.