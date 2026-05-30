How Far $20 Can Get You At Olive Garden In 2026
Sitting down somewhere for dinner and spending less than $20 is getting pretty much impossible, and even at affordable staples like Olive Garden it's becoming a challenge. The Italian chain long reigned as the king of casual dining, until it was dethroned by another budget-friendly restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, in 2025. But it still sits as the second most popular sit-down chain in the country and has recently rolled out new menu items to help it stay more affordable amid the endless news of rising food prices. While $20 won't get you what it used to at Olive Garden, those new options make it possible to still get a decent meal at that price.
The first thing folks are likely wondering about is probably Olive Garden's famous soup, salad, and breadsticks meal, which is thankfully still one of the best deals at any chain restaurant (sit-down or otherwise). Prices will vary by location, but using locations based in the greater Tampa area — after all, Florida boasts some of the most average dining costs in the country — we found the deal was still only $13.49 for dinner and $10.49 for lunch on weekdays. That's enough that you could still treat yourself to a drink and stay under $20.
The chain also now offers a menu with smaller portions of classic Olive Garden dishes, available for both lunch and dinner. All of these are well under $20 and still a decent size considering, so while you may not be going home with leftovers, you should still be able to fill yourself up. The menu includes fettuccine Alfredo, chicken or eggplant parmesan, and spaghetti and meatballs (among others), which are priced between $11.49 and $12.49 for lunch or $13.49 and $14.49 for the more limited dinner selection.
Olive's Garden's new menu options make an under $20 meal possible
Unfortunately, most of the full-sized entrées now cost over $20 by themselves, and while a few may fall below that threshold, that doesn't factor in tax and tip. The classic spaghetti and marinara, for example, is only $13.99, while the Olive Garden fan favorite fettuccine Alfredo is $16.79, although you'll go over that if you get anything with protein. Several types of ravioli come in around $18, as does the eggplant parm, and five cheese baked ziti tops out at $18.49. You may have to skip the appetizer and dessert (and stick with water), but that's not bad for a bigger meal.
Finally, you can mix and match appetizers and sides to get a decent variety of sub $20 meals, too. A side of sausage, meatballs, or grilled chicken only goes for $3.99 or $4.29, making it easy to tack on some filling meat to a salad or soup. Likewise, the breadsticks with dipping sauces are $5.29, and are perfect for eating on the cheap. You can also get a side of mashed potatoes and broccoli — any three of these can be combined for under $20.
Alternatively, pair a side with one of Olive Garden's appetizers. The mozzarella sticks, toasted ravioli, and stuffed fried ziti all come in around $10. Larger options are the fried lasagna, meatball parm, and spinach artichoke dip at a little less than $12. At $14.29, the fried shrimp is big enough to be a meal by itself. Altogether, there are plenty of ways to stay under $20 at Olive Garden, even if some of your favorites are no longer on the table.