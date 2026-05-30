How Far $20 Can Get You At Olive Garden In 2026

Sitting down somewhere for dinner and spending less than $20 is getting pretty much impossible, and even at affordable staples like Olive Garden it's becoming a challenge. The Italian chain long reigned as the king of casual dining, until it was dethroned by another budget-friendly restaurant, Texas Roadhouse, in 2025. But it still sits as the second most popular sit-down chain in the country and has recently rolled out new menu items to help it stay more affordable amid the endless news of rising food prices. While $20 won't get you what it used to at Olive Garden, those new options make it possible to still get a decent meal at that price.

The first thing folks are likely wondering about is probably Olive Garden's famous soup, salad, and breadsticks meal, which is thankfully still one of the best deals at any chain restaurant (sit-down or otherwise). Prices will vary by location, but using locations based in the greater Tampa area — after all, Florida boasts some of the most average dining costs in the country — we found the deal was still only $13.49 for dinner and $10.49 for lunch on weekdays. That's enough that you could still treat yourself to a drink and stay under $20.

The chain also now offers a menu with smaller portions of classic Olive Garden dishes, available for both lunch and dinner. All of these are well under $20 and still a decent size considering, so while you may not be going home with leftovers, you should still be able to fill yourself up. The menu includes fettuccine Alfredo, chicken or eggplant parmesan, and spaghetti and meatballs (among others), which are priced between $11.49 and $12.49 for lunch or $13.49 and $14.49 for the more limited dinner selection.