What Gives Olive Garden's Alfredo Sauce An Irresistible Edge (It's So Easy!)

Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce ranks among some of the beloved chain's fan favorites, not to mention highly ranked in our own tasting. Not only is Olive Garden's Alfredo sauce made in house from scratch, but it also has a less conventional ingredient to give it its irresistible edge. In an exclusive interview with POPSUGAR, an Olive Garden representative confirmed that the secret weapon to the chain's Alfredo sauce is cream. According to the spokesperson, "adding cream gives alfredo sauce a richer, more full-bodied finish that Americans love." A traditional Italian Alfredo sauce is a simple mixture of butter, parmesan, and pasta water. The addition of cream and often flour to create a more roux-like base were American adaptations. Olive Garden's recipe is as Americanized as it gets, with cream, flour, and milk as well as an extra cheesy kick from Romano and parmesan cheeses.

The Alfredo sauce recipe hasn't changed since Olive Garden's opening in 1982. Plus, it's one of various scratch-made sauces. Olive Garden gave us the inside scoop on the making of its Alfredo sauce and other sauce from chef Terrence Tookes. According to chef Tookes, "we do extensive training and all 920 restaurants get the same recipes. Everyone knows the procedure." Furthermore, there are chefs that specialize in making the sauces, themselves, to ensure consistent quality. And Tookes let us in on another trick of the Alfredo trade; the sauce is made in a double boiler in small batches for optimal flavor and texture.