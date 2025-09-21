We Tried All 6 Sauces At Olive Garden And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Olive Garden has more pastas and options than one's stomach can handle. But if you're up for the challenge, the casual dining restaurant offers the occasional Never Ending Pasta Bowl deal, where you can eat as much pasta as you can fit in your belly. If you're wondering what sauce to get on your next carb-laden dish, I tried all six options that are currently available: Meat Sauce, Spicy Three-Meat Sauce, Traditional Marinara, Five Cheese Marinara, Creamy Mushroom, and Alfredo.

I must preface that nothing is bad or unpalatable in any way, but something has to rank last, right? I based my judgments on personal preference and overall flavor, preferring the more interesting sauces. Whichever one you pick, just feel good knowing the sauces are made in-house every day, ensuring a fresh, homemade taste each time you visit.

If you're interested in the Never Ending Pasta Bowl, it is available until November 16, 2025. My local Olive Garden priced it starting at $15.99, but other locations may offer it as low as $13.99. You also have the option to add toppings in the form of the Crispy Chicken Fritta, meatballs, or Italian sausage. There are many mistakes to avoid at Olive Garden, and one of them is not taking advantage of this offer while it's available. Just make sure to save room for one of the desserts. Now, let's get on with the tasting.

