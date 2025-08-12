8 Mistakes To Avoid When Eating At Olive Garden

One of the best parts about dining at Olive Garden is the fact that you get breadsticks and salad every time you sit down to a meal there. Your server will bring out a big bowl of greens and veggies and will top it with as much cheese as you could ever want. The breadsticks come next, nestled in a napkin, warm and cozy and waiting to be devoured. These two components represent a huge part of the appeal of going to Olive Garden. The breadsticks are delicious, but they're also unlimited, so you can always keep asking for more if you're super hungry. And as long as you order an entree, you'll get a salad as well.

Since these dishes come out before everything else hits your table, it's easy to want to fill up on just salad and breadsticks. If that's all you're craving, you can always opt for the never-ending soup or salad and breadsticks meal, which gives you plenty of bang for your buck. Otherwise, though, filling up on salad and breadsticks too early in the meal only means that you're not going to have room for your entree. Take it easy on the salad and breadsticks — you can always add more to your plate once you've tackled your entree.