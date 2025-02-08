The One Dessert To Avoid Ordering At Olive Garden

Known for its large portions, heavenly breadsticks, and Italian-American classics, Olive Garden might not be the most authentic Italian restaurant, but it's certainly chock full of comfort foods. But beyond the restaurant's absolute best savory dishes lies its dessert menu. Between such offerings as the elaborate chocolate lasagna and the classic tiramisu, you might find it difficult to make a decision. However, if there's one dessert you should avoid ordering, it's the Sicilian Cheesecake with Strawberry Topping.

While the fruit-topped dessert might sound appealing, especially for those without a big chocolate sweet tooth, we ranked it as the worst dessert at Olive Garden for a few reasons. Its flavor wasn't bad, but its texture was reminiscent of a frozen cheesecake. There's nothing inherently wrong with that, but when you're paying around $10 for a slice, it shouldn't taste frozen. Along with the cheesecake's lackluster texture, the strawberries on top were a bit too soft and didn't taste very fresh. The shortbread crust didn't possess much of a crunch, either, and the strawberry sauce made it even more soggy and unimpressive.