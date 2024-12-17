The Iconic Olive Garden Dessert That Actually Arrives At The Restaurant Frozen
Olive Garden is home to many of your favorite Italian-inspired meals. Among a variety of the absolute best dishes to order at Olive Garden, there is still the occasional meal you might want to think twice before ordering. Of all the facts you should know about Olive Garden, one of the most important is that much of its food arrives at the restaurant frozen, including all desserts. If you had your heart set on a freshly made dish of what Olive Garden calls "Chocolate Lasagna," it would be best to skip this dessert altogether and try making your own copycat version at home.
It's no secret that many of your favorite chain restaurants serve food that initially arrives at the restaurant in a frozen state and Olive Garden is certainly no exception. While there are plenty of enjoyable dishes on Olive Garden's menu, desserts just aren't up to par. When you want to cap off your meal with a sweet treat, the chocolate lasagna is one of a handful of dishes you should avoid ordering at Olive Garden. In fact, many fans have pointed out that the "new" chocolate lasagna menu item seems to be a lesser version of the previous chocolate brownie lasagna dessert and they are not happy.
An epic frozen fail
Described on the Olive Garden website as having "decadent layers of chocolate cake, creamy chocolate mousse, and a delicate layer of crushed wafers," and "topped with chocolate sauce," it sounds good but leaves much to be desired in the way of flavor and luxury. Whereas the older chocolate brownie version of the lasagna boasted layers of cake and cream cheese, which at least had the makings of a lasagna-inspired sweet, the current iteration of this menu item is little more than a standard, previously frozen chocolate layer cake with some crunch to it. If you want a better version of this menu item, avoid ordering it at the restaurant and make it from scratch. The time and effort will be well worth it.
Try a cookie lasagna recipe that, unlike Olive Garden's dessert, is meant to be chilled before serving. You can even make a decadent gluten-free chocolate cake recipe that will surely satisfy your sweet tooth. Even a chocolate mocha cake recipe gives a buzz-worthy twist on a traditional chocolate layer cake. Rather than waste your appetite on a previously frozen dessert, making your own elevated version of this Olive Garden dish will be as fulfilling as it is delicious.