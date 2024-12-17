The Iconic Olive Garden Dessert That Actually Arrives At The Restaurant Frozen

Olive Garden is home to many of your favorite Italian-inspired meals. Among a variety of the absolute best dishes to order at Olive Garden, there is still the occasional meal you might want to think twice before ordering. Of all the facts you should know about Olive Garden, one of the most important is that much of its food arrives at the restaurant frozen, including all desserts. If you had your heart set on a freshly made dish of what Olive Garden calls "Chocolate Lasagna," it would be best to skip this dessert altogether and try making your own copycat version at home.

It's no secret that many of your favorite chain restaurants serve food that initially arrives at the restaurant in a frozen state and Olive Garden is certainly no exception. While there are plenty of enjoyable dishes on Olive Garden's menu, desserts just aren't up to par. When you want to cap off your meal with a sweet treat, the chocolate lasagna is one of a handful of dishes you should avoid ordering at Olive Garden. In fact, many fans have pointed out that the "new" chocolate lasagna menu item seems to be a lesser version of the previous chocolate brownie lasagna dessert and they are not happy.