The Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce Olive Garden Fans Say Is The Closest Dupe

Olive Garden may be most known for its unlimited breadsticks, but they also make a killer Alfredo sauce. It came in second in our ranking of Olive Garden sauces, not to mention as the sauce on our favorite Olive Garden pasta dish. Fans say you can recreate the chain's famous Alfredo sauce with the help of Giovana Rana Alfredo sauce. Not only is it our favorite store-bought Alfredo sauce, but customers on Reddit swear it's the closest Olive Garden Alfredo dupe.

Made with no artificial flavors, colors, powdered eggs, or hydrogenated fats, Giovana Rana has a fresh, scratch-made taste. One Redditor asserts it's "the only store bought Alfredo sauce I've ever bought that tastes remotely like Alfredo." Whereas other store-bought Alfredo sauces are laden with preservatives and found in jars on shelves alongside other sauces, Giovana Rana is in the refrigerated section because, says a Redditor, "it contains actual cream and parmesan." Another Redditor went as far to say that they probably use packets of Rana at Olive Garden; while we understand the point being made, we've confirmed Olive Garden makes their Alfredo sauce from scratch in-house. While some Redditors recommend making Alfredo sauce from scratch, why bother when Giovana Rana is Olive Garden Alfredo sauce's doppelganger and is ready to go right out of the tub. "The only thing I have to do to 'doctor' it up is add some freshly grated romano and it tastes almost identical [to Olive Garden]," says the Redditor.