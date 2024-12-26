The Worst Pasta Shapes To Pair With Cream-Based Sauces

As fun as all the different options are, pasta shapes aren't just for show. The various forms are designed to work best with particular types of sauces. While our store shelves are dominated by a dozen or so popular pasta shapes, there are actually hundreds made all over Italy. While many serve a similar purpose, they were all designed with a specific job in mind. Some are made to carry heavy meat sauces, others are crafted to be light enough for a pasta aglio e olio, and of course you have lasagna or ravioli with especially unique uses. So not all types of pasta were created equal when it comes to every recipe, and while you will usually have multiple good options for a dish, specific styles like cream-based sauces have certain requirements for their pasta pairing. To get an expert's view, Tasting Table spoke to Matthew Cutolo, a third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, for his opinion on the worst pasta shapes for cream sauces.

Cutolo told us, "the worst pasta shapes for cream sauces are any pasta cut that is too thin like an angel hair, cappellini or thin spaghetti." An important part of any pasta dish is balance and, according to the chef, the heavy, rich texture and flavor of cream sauces like Alfredo will be too much for a skinny long pasta. He says, "The sauce can completely overpower the pasta. You'll be eating more cream with pasta than pasta with cream." At that point you might as well be drinking your sauce straight from the pot.