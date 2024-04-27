The Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce You Should Always Have On Your Shopping List

Most store-bought Alfredo sauces lack the authenticity of homemade versions, making you wish you'd whipped out your saucepan and spatula instead. Except for Giovanni Rana's, which we ranked first after trying 14 different jarred Alfredo sauce brands. Right out of the gate, this store-bought jar sets itself apart with an impressive ingredient list. It begins with heavy cream, followed by water then Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, a welcome contrast from sauces that list water first. Any pasta fan knows that Alfredo sauce is all about delivering that dairy taste and mouthfeel — yes, even if it's a vegan sauce. It's why vegan varieties use buttery nuts (such as cashews) as a base to achieve the original, fatty experience.

With heavy cream as the principal ingredient, Giovanni Rana's sauce is a richer, creamier pasta sauce, so a little will go a long way. That said, the sauce's taste is ultimately where the money is at. It expertly combines Parmigiano Reggiano and pecorino Romano cheeses to push tangy flavors made subtle by heavy cream's sweet tinge. You can pick up a pungent, saline punch seasoned with garlic aromas in every bite, delivering the ultimate savory experience. Those who have tasted this premium sauce would likely agree that it measures up to homemade versions, trailing behind only by a few inches.